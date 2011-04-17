Here is a current sheet of 7 large capitalized stocks that pay best dividends and being traded close to 52 weeks lows.

In average, the current P/E ratio is 12.05 while the average dividend yield amounts to 3.42 percent. Price to book ratio is 3.88 and price to sales ratio 1.29. The companies are working with an average operating margin of 16.22 percent. The average debt to assets ratio amounts to 23.15.

Here is the table with some fundamentals to compare:

7 Best Dividend Large Caps Close To 52 Weeks Lows...





Related stock ticker symbols:

ETR, CHL, SYY, JNJ, CPB, TGT, BBY

