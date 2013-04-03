100 most bought stocks by investment professionals originally published on Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Covering investment professionals does make sense to get inspired. I look at Warren Buffett's investment choices. Guru stock buys are only one point of hundreds in the selection process of an investment target.

Investment gurus are asset or fund managers with big amounts of cash under management. They became popular by big returns and spectacular investment strategies. I also talk about investors like George Soros. They all have one thing in common: The average return beats the market and if they invest, the market follows.

Today I made a screen of the biggest stock buys from 49 super investors over the recent six months and ranked them in my 100 best guru buy list. They all combined bought 571 stocks within the recent half year.

The most wanted stock was Berkshire Hathaway. The company was bought by 14 investment professionals over the recent six months. Microsoft and AIG were also very popular with 13 and 12 guru buys.

69 stocks from the list pay dividends and 68 have a buy or better recommendation.

Here is the list:

100 Guru Stock Buy List | The Most Bought Stocks...

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with biggest guru buys over the past six months. The average P/E ratio amounts to 18.86. Exactly 69 companies pay dividends of which one has a high yield. The average dividend yield amounts to 1.49 percent. P/S ratio is 2.42 and P/B ratio 3.91.

