Not everything is bad within the financial sector. If you have followed my recent screen over the past months, you could find there more and more good looking banks and asset managers.

Today I like to discover the best yielding financial dividend stocks with real safe heaven characteristics. My criteria are:

- Market Capitalization over USD 10 billion

- Beta ratio below 1

The stock should have a lower volatility than the overall market. For sure, these are not the only trigger ratios to seek out the highest degree of stability for a stock. Especially in the financial sector are more risks than in other industries. Banks are still black boxes because you never know what kind of risk exposure they have in detail.

The screen produced 17 stocks of which two have a double-digit yield. Eight of them are currently recommended to buy.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

17 Safest Stocks From The Financial Sector....

Take a closer look at the full list. The average P/E ratio amounts to 18.74 and forward P/E ratio is 16.66. The dividend yield has a value of 3.72 percent. Price to book ratio is 2.31 and price to sales ratio 5.31. The operating margin amounts to 26.81 percent and the beta ratio is 0.72. Stocks from the list have an average debt to equity ratio of 1.86.

Related stock ticker symbols:

AGNC, NLY, BCH, HCN, BSAC, PSA, MTB, MMC, MTU, NTRS, ACE, TRV, CB, BK, AMT, PGR, AON

