Here is a current sheet of 13 stocks with a market capitalization above USD 2 billion, a dividend yield of more than 2 percent as well as an earnings per share forecast of more than 10 percent yearly for the next five years.

In average, the current P/E ratio amounts to 19.43 while the average dividend yield amounts to 6.66 percent. Price to book ratio is 3.31 and price to sales ratio 2.27. The companies are working with an average operating margin of 17.39 percent. The average return on equity is 7.44 percent. The average 5 year EPS growth is estimated by 18 percent.

Here is the table with some fundamentals to compare:

13 High Yield Stocks With Strongest EPS Forecast...





Related stock ticker symbols:

NZT, VIV, ERF, YPF, STD, OZM, SCCO, SPIL, RGC, BMA, TAC, VE, RRD



Selected Articles:

· 9 Best Yielding Healthcare Stocks With Good Earnings Growth

· 9 Consumer Growth Stocks With Highest Earnings Growth 2011

· Cheapest Large Caps With Highest Expected Growth As Of April 2011

· 8 Midcap Growth Stocks With Interesting Dividends





(Subscribe my RSS Feed in a reader for free or follow me on Facebook or Twitter)