Here is a current stock list of dividend stocks paying forthcoming dividends and having ex-dividend within the week May 16, 2011 – May 22, 2011. The average dividend-yield amounts to 2.88 percent.

Best Yields with Ex-Dividend Day May 16 – May 22, 2011...







The ex-dividend date is a major date related to the payment of dividends. If you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or later, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend.





Related Stock Ticker Symbols:

AFL, AWK, BARI, BHB, CEO, CHU, ED, FDP, MRO, ORA, SPAN, STBC, TBNK, TGT, VLO, WWD, XLNX, AIXG, AVP, BG, COLM, CVX, MSFT, PCAR, PVH, PZN, SCHN, SOMH, TRI, UBSH, WBK, AGN, AIV, ALC, BOOT, BRCM, CCL, CEM, CUK, DUK, ELY, EML, FDBC, FLIR, GAIN, GLAD, GOOD, HBC, HCII, HON, IVZ, JBT, JMP, LTC, MAT, MAIN, MCO, NAFC, NHP, ODC, PLT, PRE, PSF, PVD, RBA, SB, SCBT, SHW, SNA, TAXI, TOT, TRK, UBCP, USMO, USPH, UTX, V, VE, WAG, WHR, DLX, FWRD, HIW, LFUS, LTC, WTS, AEA, HLF, MT, MXIM, PTR, STO