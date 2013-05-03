100 Most Bought Stocks By Investment Gurus...

100 most bought stocks by investment professionals originally published on Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Dividend counts also for professional investment gurus. Those are asset or fund managers with big amounts of cash under management and well known within the financial community. They all have one thing in common: The average return beats the market and if they invest, the market follows.

Today I make like every month a screen of the biggest stock buys from 49 super investors over the recent six months and ranked them in my 100 best guru buy list. They all combined bought 517 stocks within the recent half year.

The number one stock above all guru stock buys was Microsoft. The company is followed by the internet search provider Google who was bought by 11 investment gurus. Microsoft had 15 big investors on the side. Financial and technology stocks are still very popular.

74 stocks from the list pay dividends compared to 69 last month. It's a shift to dividend stocks. Are they look more stability and cash compensation? 65 have a buy or better recommendation.

Here are the top 100 stocks:

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with biggest guru buys over the past six months. The average P/E ratio amounts to 19.12. Exactly 74 companies pay dividend; no High-Yields are below the results. The average dividend yield amounts to 1.65 percent. P/S ratio is 2.50 and P/B ratio 3.67.

