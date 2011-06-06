Here is a current dividend yield table of 101 Dividend Champions. The average dividend-yield of the Dividend Champions list amounts to 2.80 percent while the dividend grew with 8.8 percent in average over the past ten years.

Dividend Champions are stocks that increased their dividends year after year over a period of 25 or more consecutive years (U.S. Dividend Champions). In average, all Dividend Champions increased dividends over 38.75 consecutive years. The list is sorted by dividend yield.

Here is the table of 101 Dividend Champions with some valuation measures:

High Yielding Dividend Champions List June 2011







DBD, AWR, DOV, NWN, EMR, GPC, PH, PG, MMM, VVC, CINF, KO, JNJ, LANC, LOW, CL, ITW, NDSN, CLC, CB, TR, HRL, ABM, CWT, FRT, SJW, SWK, SCL, TGT, MO, CBSH, CTWS, FUL, BKH, NFG, SYY, BWL.A, BCR, IRET, LEG, MSA, PPG, TNC, UVV, GWW, WRE, ABT, GRC, HP, KMB, MSEX, PEP, VFC, WSC, BDX, CTL, MHP, NUE, RPM, ED, TDS, UBSI, WMT, ADM, ADP, MGEE, RLI, WAG, CSL, FDO, MCD, PNR, SIAL, WGL, CLX, MDT, PNY, SHW, STR, CTBI, EV, BEN, ORI, VAL, WEYS, AFL, APD, EGN, XOM, PBI, BMS, CTAS, SON, T, BF.B, BRC, NC

Here are some more fundamentals of the Dividend Champions:

