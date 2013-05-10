Dividend stocks from the financial sector with very low forward P/E ratios originally published at "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". Dividends are great not only because you get cash in your pockets. It's also a symbol for the ability of a company to share its profits with the shareholder of the company.

Dividends are good but they are better when the company is cheap priced. This month, I started a screen serial of the cheapest stocks from several sectors. Today, I observe financial stocks with a large market capitalization (over USD 10 billion) and a positive dividend yield.

The top 20 results are valuated between 6.9 and 9.6 of the expected earnings. Despite the financial recovery of the crises, nearly all of the results have an expected five year earnings growth close to the 10 percent ratio.

Two of the results have a high yield and 18 current buy or better rating by brokerage firms.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

20 Cheapest Financial Dividend Stocks....

Take a closer look at the full list. The average P/E ratio amounts to 20.03 and forward P/E ratio is 8.40. The dividend yield has a value of 2.84 percent. Price to book ratio is 1.11 and price to sales ratio 2.12. The operating margin amounts to 16.10 percent and the beta ratio is 1.88. Stocks from the list have an average debt to equity ratio of 4.69.

