Best Dividend Yields From S&P 500 As Of June 2011

Dividend Yield List S&P 500 By Dividend Yields - Stock, Capital, Investment . Here is a current sheet of stocks from the Standard & Poor's 500 Index that have a minimum dividend yield of two percent.

The S&P 500 is a free-float capitalization-weighted index published since 1957 by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill Companies. The sheet contains all dividend stocks. In total, 388 stocks pay dividends and have a positive yield. The average dividend yield is 2.37 percent.

Here is the table of best yielding S&P 500 stocks:

Dividend Yields from the S&P500...

Related Stock Ticker Symbols:

FTR, WIN, CTL, POM, RAI, MO, PBI, FE, T, RRD, TEG, LLY, AEE, PGN, DUK, VZ, LO, PPL, AEP, EXC, HCN, CINF, HCP, PNW, SCG, SO, ETR, NI, PBCT, BMY, ED, LEG, DTE, MRK, PEG, D, TE, CMS, CNP, KMB, XEL, VTR, PFE, PCG, NEE, PCL, LMT, KIM, CAG, PAYX, PM, SE, ABT, FII, SRE, SYY, HNZ, WM, MCHP, RTN, CPB, IP, KFT, WEC, MAT, GAS, GPC, HRB, HCBK, INTC, JNJ, PG, EIX, COP, MTB, NU, SVU, AVP, MCD, CLX, NUE, OKE, MWV, NYX, NOC, GE, BMS, VNO, GIS, DD, K, AVB, CEG, SPG, CL, PSA, PEP, UPS, MMC, LLTC, PLD, KO, MOLX, WMT, ADP, RSG, HAS, TRV, DRI, CVX, CCL, ALL, WY, HD, GD, TWC, TWX, DPS, CB, DOW, ETN, ITW, MHP, MSFT, APD, BBT, SLM, SLE, VFC, HSY, NSC, PPG, AVY, XLNX, SJM, IRM, KLAC, MMM, EQR, MKC, EMR, TAP, LLL, WHR, VMC, PNC, NTRS, ADI, MAS, JPM, AFL, BA, WPO, UTX, MDT, BAX, HON, JCP, SWK, R, AMAT, SNA, OMC, GPS, XOM, TYC, LTD, BXP, ACE, TGT



Selected Articles:

