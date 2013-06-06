Dividend Aristocrats with lowest beta ratios from the index originally published at "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". Dividend Aristocrats are wonderful income growth stocks. They have raised their dividend payments over a period of more than 25 consecutive years and they are selected by the credit rating agency to be a constituent of the popular S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index.

Exactly 54 companies are part of the index but some of them are very volatile. They have a bigger risk and you can discover this by the beta ratio. Just in times of a weak and down going market, it's good to have stocks with a very low beta ratio.

Below is a list of the 20 Dividend Aristocrats with the lowest beta ratio of the index. The ratios are between 0.16 and 0.64. Every stock on the list has a performance which represents roughly 20 to 60 percent of the overall market. In a falling market you will have a performance advantage.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

20 Of The Safest Dividend Aristocrats...

Take a closer look at the full list. The average P/E ratio amounts to 22.29 and forward P/E ratio is 15.46. The dividend yield has a value of 2.59 percent. Price to book ratio is 8.88 and price to sales ratio 1.97. The operating margin amounts to 14.23 percent and the beta ratio is 0.43. Stocks from the list have an average debt to equity ratio of 1.60.

Related stock ticker symbols:

T, ED, KMB, MCD, JNJ, PG, CLX, XOM, PEP, KO, WMT, CL, ADM, CB, MKC, HRL, FDO, ABT, SHW, BCR

