New Breakout Stocks By Dividend Yield – Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current list of the top breakout stocks with new highs and best dividend yields. A breakout is defined as a rise in the share price above or under a level of support. New trading highs could be identified in short term (7-Day Highs, 50-Days Highs) or for the long-term (52-Week Highs, All-Time Highs). A breakout is taken to identify a continuing move in the same trend. Such signal can be used as a buy or sell indicator especially for technical orientated investors.



The average price to earnings ratio amounts to 40.69 while the average forward price to earnings ratio amounts to 87.93. The average dividend yield is 4.50 percent. Price to book ratio is 3.27 and price to sales ratio 5.83. In average the stocks have a one year performance of 38.33 percent and a year to date performance (YTD) of 17.84 percent.

Here is the screen of stocks with interesting dividends and new highs. All stocks are close to 52-Week Highs:

Stocks At New Highs With Best Dividend Yields July 2011..



Related stock ticker symbols:

WAC, MVO, STAG, EPR, PGN, DPL, HTCO, AEC, REG, WGL, HME, ACC, MAA, AKR, PSA, DER, FRT





