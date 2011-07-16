Best Yielding Industrial Goods Stocks with High Margins by

Dividend Yield

- Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of 11 stocks from the industrial goods sector with high margins and best dividend yields. Such stocks have a positive dividend yield as well as an operating margin of more than 20 percent.

The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 20.24 while the forward price to earnings ratio is 15.43. The dividend yield has an average value of 0.59 percent. Price to book ratio is 4.37 and price to sales ratio 3.09. The average operating margin amounts to 22.90 percent.

Here is the table of best yielding industrial goods stocks with high margins:

Best Yielding Industrial Goods Stocks With High Margins...





