My Best Yielding Dividend Achievers List July 2011

Best Yielding Dividend Achievers List by Dividend Yields - Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of stocks to be announced Dividend Achievers. A Dividend Achiever is a stock that has increased the annual dividend (regular dividend without special payments) every year for at least 10 years or more. Dividend Achievers are therefore stocks that summarize Dividend Champions / Dividend Aristocrats (+25 years) and Dividend Contenders (10-24 years). Dividend Challengers (5-9 years) are out of competition. The list is sorted alphabetically.

Here is the table with dividend, yield and growth figures:

Best Yielding Dividend Achievers List July 2011...



Stocks with high dividend yields seem to be attractive if the dividends are sustainable. Dividends are main wealth contributors and deliver nearly one third of the annual long-term return. The list is only an indicator for investors and should not used as single information tool.

Related stock ticker symbols:

MMM, ABT, ABM, AFL, APD, ALB, MO, AWR, ATR, WTR, ADM, T, ATNI, ATO, ADP, AVP, BMI, BANF, OZRK, BCR, BEC, BDX, BMS, BKH, BRC, BRO, BF-B, BPL, CWT, CRR, CAH, CSL, CASY, CAT, CTL, CVX, CB, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CLC, CLX, KO, CL, CBSH, CBU, CTBI, COP, ED, OFC, CFR, DBD, DCI, DOV, EV, ECL, EMR, EGN, EPD, EOG, ERIE, ESS, EXPD, XOM, FDS, FDO, FAST, FRT, THFF, FELE, BEN, FUL, GD, GPC, GTY, GRC, GGG, GWW, HGIC, HSC, HCC, HCP, HP, HRL, HCBK, ITW, IBM, IRET, JKHY, JNJ, KMB, KMP, LANC, LEG, LLTC, LOW, MATW, MKC, MCD, MGRC, MHP, MDU, MDT, MCY, MDP, VIVO, MGEE, MSEX, MSA, MUR, NC, NFG, NNN, NJR, NEE, NDSN, NU, NWN, NST, NUE, ORI, OMI, PH, PNR, PBCT, PEP, PNY, PBI, PAA, PII, PPG, PPL, PX, PG, PRSP, STR, RAVN, O, RLI, CHRW, ROP, ROST, RPM, SCG, SEIC, SHEN, SHW, SIAL, SJW, AOS, SJM, SON, SJI, SBSI, SFG, SWK, SCL, SYK, SPH, SYY, TROW, SKT, TGT, TCLP, TDS, TNC, TJX, TR, TRH, UGI, UMBF, UNS, UBSI, UTX, UVV, UFPI, UHT, UBA, VAL, VGR, VVC, VFC, WPC, WAG, WMT, WRE, WSC, WST, WABC, WGL, JW-A

Additional Lists:

