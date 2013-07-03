100 Most Bought Stocks By Investment Gurus

100 most bought stocks by investment professionals originally published on Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Super investors are such with billions in assets under management. If they jump on a stock, it's possible that something changes with the company or even the stock price. Mostly it's a good sign when a big investor expresses his trust to the company. The media notices the stock buy and other investors will follow.

Today I like to produce a little screen of the biggest stock buys from 49 super investors. I analyzed how often a stock were bought over the recent six months and ranked them in my 100 best guru buy list. All super gurus combined bought 647 stocks within the recent half year.

The number one stock above all guru stock buys was Microsoft. The company was bought by 18 investment gurus who discovered better future growth perspectives of the hidden software giant. Technology and financials are still the place to be.

72 stocks from the list pay dividends. Investment gurus don't care about the dividend. They are more likely interested in long-term capital gains. Only 38 percent of the top 100 stocks yielding above 2 percent.

Here is the List of the most promising stocks:

100 best guru buy list....

Take a closer look at the full table of stocks with biggest guru buys over the past six months. The average P/E ratio amounts to 23.49. Exactly 72 companies pay dividend; one High-Yield is below the results. The average dividend yield amounts to 1.53 percent. P/S ratio is 2.50 and P/B ratio 4.30.

