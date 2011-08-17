David Winters - Wintergreen Advisers Q2-2011 Fund Investing Strategies By Dividend Yield – Stock Capital, Investment. Here is a current portfolio update of David Winters - Wintergreen Advisers - portfolio movements as of Q2/2011 (June 30, 2011). In total, he held 16 stocks with a total portfolio worth of USD 553,631,000.

David Winters - Wintergreen Advisers fund positions as of Q2/2011 with actual share movements:

David Winters - Wintergreen Advisers Q2-2011 Fund Portfolio...



Related Stock Ticker of David Winters - Wintergreen Advisers:

CNQ, BEN, BRK.B, RAI, PM, CTO, MA, GD, KO, GOOG, KOF, GS, ATVI, MCD, WYNN, NSC,





