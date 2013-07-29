68 Top Ex-Dividend Stocks

Monthly high yielding shares researched by "long-term-investments.blogspot.com". Who don't love it to receive money from its investments? For sure it's boring to get a one percent yield and wait over a decade to see the dividend grow to a yield on cost of three percent.

Isn't it better when you start with a yield on cost of three percent or even five percent and see your dividend grow? In the end you will have a yield on your acquisition amount in the double-digit range.

Every month, I create a small list about interesting high yielding stocks with ex-dividend date for the next month. I think it could bring you some values to see what companies pay you cash next month with an attractive equity story.

As result, I found 68 stocks with an average dividend yield of 4.77 percent. Three stocks have a double-digit yield and fourteen a high yield below 10 percent. 24 stocks from the results have a buy or better recommendation.

Here are my favorite stocks:

68 Top Dividend Stocks With Ex-Dividend Date In August 2013...

Take a closer look at the full table of high yield stocks with Ex-Dividend Date in August 2013. The average yield amounts to 4.77 percent. Stocks from the screen are valuated with a P/E ratio of 20.97. The average P/S ratio is 3.50 and P/B 2.27.

