Weekly Ex-Dividend Dates and Yields by Ex-Dividend Dates. Here is a current stock and Fund list of dividend stocks and funds paying forthcoming dividends and having ex-dividend within the week September 05, 2011 – September 11, 2011. The average dividend-yield amounts to 3.40 percent.



The ex-dividend date is a major date related to the payment of dividends. If you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or later, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend. It is important that your broker settle your trade before the ex-dividend date. Generally, trades settle the third business day after the trade date.



Here are the Ex-Dividend stocks of the week:

Best Yields with Ex-Dividend Day September 05 – 11, 2011 ...

Related Stock Ticker Symbols:

AEE, AIN, CEC, JKHY, MDU, NEM, NRIM, PDLI, PFG-B, RGS, SDRL, SLH, UVSP, AA-, ADP, AUBN, BAX, BDX, BKYF, CBS, CBS-A, CBSH, CCBG, CCE, CIX, CME, CNI, DNBF, DRH, EAT, EDUC, ELS-A, ERF, ESBK, ESP, EVOL, FFIC, FICO, FPTB, FRO, FSTR, FTR, GCI, GLDD, GPC, HBOS, IPCC, IPG, JCI, KMB, KRO, LANC, LDR, MFSF, MSFG, NL, NOV, NSP, NTRS, NXY, OXY, PCP, PEG, PPL, RDK, RGC, SCG, SDO-A, SDO-B, SDO-C, SDO-H, SFL, SJI, SUS-A, TCBK, TIE, TRV, TU, TXT, UBSI, UMBF, UNF, VFC, VHI, VVI, WLP, WR, WSBC, BFED, CASH, CATO, CEG, CHS, CRP, EVBN, FDX, GORO, GROW, HPS, KDN, KFFG, KSU-, LG, MOV, POM, RAI, STFC, SYBT, TWGP, VMED, WRB, BRY, CHFN, GBL, GLNG, HHS, IR, MW, VTR,







