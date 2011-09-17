Best Yields with Ex-Dividend Day September 19 – 25, 2011 ....

Weekly Ex-Dividend Dates and Yields by Ex-Dividend Dates. Here is a current stock and Fund list of dividend stocks and funds paying forthcoming dividends and having ex-dividend within the week September 19, 2011 – September 25, 2011. The average dividend-yield amounts to 5.0 percent.



The ex-dividend date is a major date related to the payment of dividends. If you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or later, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend. It is important that your broker settle your trade before the ex-dividend date. Generally, trades settle the third business day after the trade date.

