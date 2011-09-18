High Dividend Yielding Growth Stocks With Cheap Pricing Ratios by Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of growth stocks with a market capitalization of more than $200 million and a dividend yield of more than 5 percent as well as a forward price to earnings ratio of less than 10. All stocks grew by 25 percent or more over the past 5 years in sales. 13 high yield growth stocks remained the screening results of which 5 have a double digit dividend yield. 77 percent of the stocks come from the financial sector.



Here is the table with some fundamentals:

13 Cheap Growth Stocks With High Yields...



Take a closer look at the full table of 13 cheap growth stocks with high yields. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 13.0 while the average forward P/E ratio is 7.5. The dividend yield has an average value of 9.3 percent. Price to book ratio is 1.0 and price to sales ratio 3.3. The operating margin amounts to 34.3 percent.



Related stock ticker symbols:

NLY, PSEC, CISG, TCAP, NRF, ARCC, HTGC, BMA, KFN, EVG, SSW, RIG, AIXG



