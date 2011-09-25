Growth Stocks With High Return On Investments by Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of growth stocks with a return on investment of more than 10 percent. The stocks grew by more than 25 percent over the past five years. In addition, the dividend yield is above 3 percent. 13 stocks met these criteria of which 4 have double digit dividend yields.

Here is the table with some fundamentals:

13 Growth Stocks With Big Returns....





Take a closer look at the full table of 13 growth stocks with big returns. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 10.5 while the average forward P/E ratio is 8.1. The dividend yield has an average value of 7.6 percent. Price to book ratio is 3.5 and price to sales ratio 2.0. The operating margin amounts to 14.3 percent.



CISG, NLY, PSEC, ARCC, KFN, MAIN, APSA, NCMI, WPZ, AIXG, EPB, TSU, FCX



