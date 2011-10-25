S&P 500 High Yields by Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of all high yield stocks from the S&P 500. Such stocks have a minimum dividend yield of at least 5 percent. 19 stocks have such a high yield of which 8 are large capitalized and 11 are mid capitalized.

Here is the table with some fundamentals:

19 High Yields From The S&P 500...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 23.3 while the forward price to earnings ratio is 15.4. The dividend yield has a value of 6.2 percent. Price to book ratio is 2.9 and price to sales ratio 2.4. The operating margin amounts to 13.8 percent.



Related stock ticker symbols:

FTR, WIN, CTL, PBI, RRD, MO, T, HCN, CINF, POM, VZ, RAI, HCBK, TEG, LLY, PBCT, LMT, AEE, HCP



