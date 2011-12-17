High Yielding Stocks With Fast Earnings Per Share Growth by Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Here is a current sheet of shares with a dividend yield of more than 5 percent (high yield) as well as an expected earnings per share growth of more than 25 percent for the next five years. 9 stocks fulfilled these criteria of which 5 have a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.



Here is the full table with some fundamentals (NYSE:TTM):

9 High Yield Stocks With Highest Earnings Growth...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 10.62 while the forward price to earnings ratio is 18.75. The dividend yield has a value of 7.27 percent. Price to book ratio is 0.95 and price to sales ratio 2.45. The operating margin amounts to 9.33 percent. Earnings per share are expected to grow by 39.04 percent over the next five years.



Related stock ticker symbols:

TEU, TCRD, BALT, AIXG, TAC, PWE, EJ, GFA, WRI



Selected Articles:

· 12 Crises Resistant High Yield Stocks Near 52-Week Highs

· S&P 500 High Yield Stocks With Low Forward P/E Ratios

· 12 Stocks With Very High Yields (10+ Percent) And Additional Growth Potential

·