William Von Mueffling - Cantillon Capital Management Q4-2011 Fund Investing Strategies By Dividend Yield – Stock Capital, Investment. Here is a current portfolio update of John William Von Mueffling’s - Cantillon Capital Management - portfolio movements as of Q4/2011 (December 31, 2011). In total, he has 16 stocks with a total portfolio worth of USD 1,889,918,000.

William Von Mueffling’s fund positions as of Q4/2011 with actual share movements:

William Von Mueffling - Cantillon Capital Management Q4-2011 Fund Portfolio...

Related Stock Ticker:

GOOG, KO, ADI, ORCL, PM, CL, WSH, SLH, PCLN, BBD, ABV, WAT, ALTR, OPEN, UL, BTI



