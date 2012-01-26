Donald Yacktman - Yacktman Focused Q4-2011 Fund Investing Strategies By Dividend Yield - Stock Capital, Investment. Here is a current portfolio update of Donald Yacktman's - Yacktman Focused - portfolio movements as of Q4/2011 (December 31, 2011). In total, he has 39 stocks with a total portfolio worth of USD 3,821,410,000.

Strategy:

Yacktman Asset Management Co. is an investment advisory firm that has served long-term oriented investors since 1992. The organization is 100% internally owned and is investment adviser to The Yacktman Fund and The Yacktman Focused Fund as well as separate accounts for taxable and tax-exempt organizations.

The firm seeks to be objective, patient, and diligent in its investment approach. Yacktman Asset Management selects individual securities, analyzing investments from the bottom-up.

Donald Yacktman - Yacktman Focused's fund positions as of Q4/2011 with actual share movements:

Donald Yacktman - Yacktman Focused Q4-2011 Fund Portfolio...

Related Stock Ticker:

PEP, NWSA, PG, MSFT, BBCR, CSCO, SYY, KO, PFE, USB, VIA.B, JNJ, AVP, SYK, COP, HPQ, APOL, CLX, HRB, WMT, BDX, CMCSA, GLW, XOM, RIMM, BK, COV, UNH, GS, STT, TYIDF, TSS, CL, NTRS, LINTA, PDCO, TBBK, REXI, NWS