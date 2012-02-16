The Best Yielding Industrial Goods Stocks With Highest Expected Growth Researched By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Recently, I screened several sectors by the best yielding stocks with highest growth. Links to the research results can be found below. The only sector of our missing is the industrial goods sector, a part of the financial market with a total market capitalization of USD 56.9 trillion, served by 350 companies. Here is a final sheet of the best yielding industrial stocks with highest expected earnings per share growth for the next five years (at least 10 percent). In total, there are 198 companies with such an impressive growth but only nine of them have a dividend yield of more than 3 percent.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

9 Fastest Growing Industrial Stocks With Best Yields...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 21.56 and forward P/E ratio is 10.50. The dividend yield has a value of 3.41 percent. Price to book ratio is 1.79 and price to sales ratio 1.00. The operating margin amounts to 9.64 percent.

Related stock ticker symbols:

AIXG, CRH, GFA, ECOL, ESLT, GE, LYTS, EMR, CYD

Selected Articles:

· The Best Yielding Consumer Dividend Stocks With Highest Expected Earnings Growth

· Services Stocks With Strongest Earnings Forecasts And Good Dividends

· The Best Yielding Utilities With Biggest EPS Forecasts

· The Best Yielding Technology Stocks With Biggest EPS Forecasts

· The Best Yielding Healthcare Dividend Stocks With Fastest Earnings Growth

· 15 Industrial Dividend Stocks With Buy Or Better Rating