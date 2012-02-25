Five S&P 500 High Yield Stocks With Double Digit Earnings Growth

S&P 500 Stocks With Best Growing Earnings By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. The S&P 500 index is a popular used tool by investors. Professionals like big insurance player or pension funds allocate their portfolio weighting on indices like the Dow Jones Index and Standard & Poor's 500. The S&P 500 is a free-float capitalization-weighted index published since 1957 by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill Companies. I screened the index with its 500 companies by dividend yields over five percent (high yield). The index has sixteen high yields and the highest yield amounted to 8.62 percent, paid by Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR). But earnings of the company are expected to decrease by around eight percent for the next year. No good news for a dividend growth investor. Here are the high yield stocks from the index with an expected earnings per share growth of more than 10 percent for the next year. As result, five stocks remained and all have a low beta ratio (stock to market volatility measure).

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

S&P 500 High Yield Stocks With Double Digit Earnings Growth...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average P/E ratio amounts to 10.01 and forward P/E ratio is 10.70. The dividend yield has a value of 5.02 percent. Price to book ratio is 2.89 and price to sales ratio 1.86. The operating margin amounts to 22.03 percent. The Earnings are expected to grow by 14.42 percent for the next fiscal year.

