The Cheapest Dividend Growers From The MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index

The index is designed to measure the performance of companies within the S&P MidCap 400® that have followed a managed dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 15 years.

Most valuations skyrocket within the past years due to money easing. As a result, price multiples of high-quality stocks rose to over 20 and yields went down under 2 percent.

Attached is list of the cheapest dividend growers from the index. Those stocks have a forward P/E of less than 15.

These are my favorite stocks...

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion. The company employs 4,231 people, generates revenue of $2,445.55 million and has a net income of $194.70 million.

Albemarle's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $430.98 million. The EBITDA margin is 17.62 percent (the operating margin is 11.09 percent and the net profit margin 7.96 percent).

Financials: The total debt represents 56.18 percent of Albemarle's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 215.83 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 13.58 percent was realized by Albemarle.

Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $2.57. Last fiscal year, Albemarle paid $0.82 in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 19.36, the P/S ratio is 2.27 and the P/B ratio is finally 2.84. The dividend yield amounts to 2.23 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 1.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion. The company employs 4,728 people, generates revenue of $648.29 million and has a net income of $262.78 million.

Commerce Bancshares's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $ million. The EBITDA margin is percent (the operating margin is 35.78 percent and the net profit margin 24.55 percent).

Financials: The total debt represents 8.20 percent of Commerce Bancshares's assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 84.40 percent. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 11.72 percent was realized by Commerce Bancshares.

Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $2.70. Last fiscal year, Commerce Bancshares paid $0.86 in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 15.49, the P/S ratio is 3.74 and the P/B ratio is finally 1.83. The dividend yield amounts to 2.17 percent and the beta ratio has a value of 1.01.

