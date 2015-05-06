5 Best Dividend Champion By Fundamentals

Fundamental investors look for good investments via balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements as well.

They run a screen over the market and get results which stocks look attractively on current prices. This method has some lags, for sure but it could also deliver new ideas.

Today I've run my Dividend Champions database by stocks with cheap fundamentals, low valuations and decent earnings growth over the mid-terms.

5 stocks fulfilled my criteria. Which do you like?

These are the results:

Old Republic International -- Yield: 4.82%Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) employs 8,000 people, generates revenue of $5,530.70 million and has a net income of $409.70 million. The current market capitalization stands at $4.01 billion.

Old Republic International's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounts to $661.40 million. The EBITDA margin is 11.96% (the operating margin is 11.49% and the net profit margin 7.41%).

Financials: The total debt represents 5.68% of Old Republic International assets and the total debt in relation to the equity amounts to 24.59%. Due to the financial situation, a return on equity of 10.64% was realized by Old Republic International.

Twelve trailing months earnings per share reached a value of $1.10. Last fiscal year, Old Republic International paid $0.73 in the form of dividends to shareholders.

Market Valuation: Here are the price ratios of the company: The P/E ratio is 13.75, the P/S ratio is 0.73 and the P/B ratio is finally 1.02. The dividend yield amounts to 4.82%. Read more here: 5 top picks with the best fundamentals right now...