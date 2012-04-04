S&P 500 Stocks With Best Dividends By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. The S&P 500 index is a popular used tool by investors. Professionals like big insurance player or pension funds allocate their portfolio weighting on indices like the Dow Jones Index and Standard & Poor's 500. The S&P 500 is a free-float capitalization-weighted index published since 1957 by Standard & Poor's, a division of McGraw-Hill Companies.

I screened the index with its 500 companies by the best dividend yields. The index has eighteen high yields and the highest yield amounts to 9.32 percent, paid by Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR). Frontier has a great sales growth performance of the recent years but earnings growth suffered.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals (NYSE:TTM):

The Best Yielding Stocks From The S&P 500...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average P/E ratio amounts to 26.8 and forward P/E ratio is 13.61. The dividend yield has a value of 6.25 percent. Price to book ratio is 2.84 and price to sales ratio 1.87. The operating margin amounts to 15.09 percent.

Related stock ticker symbols:

FTR, WIN, PBI, RRD, CTL, SVU, POM, T, HCN, RAI, EXC, MO, GCI, VZ, PPL, TEG, HCP, TE

Additional Yield Lists:

- Yields of the Dow Jones

- NASDAQ 100

- Yields Dividend Aristocrats