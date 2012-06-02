Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Best Yields With Ex-Dividend Day June 04 – June 10, 2012

|Includes: Aaron's Inc. (AAN), AIN, AIRT, APO, ARCT-OLD, AUBN, AVY, BAX, BBD, BDX, BEBE, BF.B, BKJ, BLK, BOLT, BOX-OLD, BRKS, CAW, CBSH, CNK, DEST, FGP, FORR, FUND, GES, GHL, GR, HAL, HSNI, KMG, KSS, LEA, LPS, LUV, NRIM, ORAN, PDLI, PWOD, PX, STM, SWK, TIS, TLK, UVSP, VER, WRI

Weekly Ex-Dividend Dates and Yields by Ex-Dividend Dates. Here is a current stock and Fund list of dividend stocks paying forthcoming dividends and having ex-dividend within the week June 04, 2012 - June 10, 2012. The average dividend-yield amounts to 3.67 percent.

Best Yields With Ex-Dividend Day June 04 - June 10, 2012...

The ex-dividend date is a major date related to the payment of dividends. If you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or later, you will not receive the next dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend. It is important that your broker settles your trade before the ex-dividend date.