Dividend Challengers With Highest Return On Investment Researched By Dividend Yield - Stock, Capital, Investment. Dividend Challengers are stocks with a history of rising dividend of more than 5 years in a row but less than 10 years. Stocks with such a long dividend growth history have a high reliability but which one are currently the best in terms of profitability?

I screened the 189 Dividend Challengers by the highest return on investment (NYSE:ROI) and observed only the stocks with the highest figures. Ten companies have currently the highest ROI of more than 25 percent.

Here is the full table with some fundamentals:

10 Most Profitable Dividend Challengers...

Take a closer look at the full table. The average price to earnings ratio (P/E ratio) amounts to 15.29 and forward P/E ratio is 12.92. The dividend yield has a value of 2.77 percent. Price to book ratio is 10.44 and price to sales ratio 3.40. The operating margin amounts to 30.77 percent and the beta ratio is 0.99. The average stock has a ROI of 45.66 percent.

Related stock ticker symbols:

AHGP, LO, STRA, MSFT, ACN, DNB, CMI, EPHC, LSTR, TPL

