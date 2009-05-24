Introduction and question

Hi everyone!

Let me introduce myself: I am a company executive and swingtrader. I trade every day: mainly stocks and ETFs. My home stock exchange is Helsinki, Finland, but I trade a lot in Stockholm and New York, too. I am planning to start trading directly in other exchanges / markets.

Currenly I am wondering whether to bet on EUR/USD or not. Which way you think that greenback is going? Will it be much weaker or will it go stronger?

Nice to be here.

Looking forward hearing from you all!

Best wishes,

WW