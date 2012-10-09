Today's All Things Forex Broadcast: Is The EUR Running Out Of Good News?

In the broadcast today: Is the EUR Running Out of Good News? As new warnings about global slowdown and economic contraction in the euro-zone hit the newswires, we ponder if the euro is running out of good news to fuel its recent rally and explore the outlook for the single currency, we analyze the pullback in the EUR/USD currency pair, we keep an eye on the GBP/USD pair following a sequence of important U.K. economic data, we continue to monitor the range in the USD/JPY currency pair, we highlight the market's reaction to statements by the IMF and the ECB President, the Italian GDP, the U.K. Industrial Production and Trade Balance, we discuss new forecasts from Bank of New York-Mellon, Mizuho Bank and Commerzbank, and prepare for the trading session ahead.

Live Broadcast from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Eastern Time, Monday - Friday.

