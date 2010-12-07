Today's All Things Forex Broadcast: EUR and USD Institutional Forecasts for 2011

In the broadcast today: EUR and USD Institutional Forecasts for 2011. With the EU formally adopting the Irish bailout package and the ECB taking some of the pressure off European bonds, we ponder if the worst is now behind or if this is just the quiet before the next storm for the EUR, we examine some of the institutional EUR and USD forecasts for the new year, we analyze the latest trend developments with the EUR/USD currency pair, we take a close look at the CAD and AUD after the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meetings, we keep an eye on the range-bound GBP/USD and USD/JPY pairs, we highlight the market's reaction to the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate announcements, the German Industrial Orders, and the U.K. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Output, we discuss new forecasts from Standard Chartered, FX Concepts, Westpac Banking Co., Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas, and prepare for the trading session ahead.



Live Broadcast from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Eastern Time (18:00 - 19:00 GMT), Monday - Friday.

