Today's All Things Forex Broadcast: What's Next for Stocks, Commodities and the USD?

In the broadcast today: What's Next for Stocks, Commodities and the USD? We interview Mr. Ricardo Menjivar, Futures and Forex Specialist at PFGBest, on his outlook for the stock market, oil and gold prices, and what may be next for the USD, the EUR and other currency majors, we analyze the EUR's push above $1.50 level against the USD and its implications for the future of the EUR/USD currency pair's exchange rate, we highlight the newly-found GBP strength and the latest developments with the GBP/USD and EUR/GBP currency pairs, we examine the market's reaction to the Bank of England's Meeting Minutes and a statement from the BoE Governor, we discuss new forecasts from Bank of New York-Mellon, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and Putnam Investments, and prepare for the trading session ahead.

Live Broadcast from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Eastern Time (18:00 - 19:00 GMT), Monday - Friday.

