Today's All Things Forex Broadcast: Is the EUR Pullback vs. USD a Buying Opportunity?

In the broadcast today: Is the EUR Pullback vs. USD a Buying Opportunity? With the EUR breaking below important support levels and producing a significant price correction of its 2009 gains vs. the USD, we examine whether the recent pullback of the EUR vs. USD should be considered as a potential buying opportunity, we take notice of the diverging views from major financial institutions on the outlook for the EUR in 2010, we analyze the latest developments with the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY currency pairs ahead of crucial economic data scheduled for release in the upcoming trading sessions, we follow up on the bearish breakout of the EUR/CHF pair below the Swiss National Bank's "line in the sand" at 1.50, we highlight the market's reaction to the Japanese Trade Balance, we discuss new forecasts from Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York-Mellon and UBS, and prepare for the busy trading session ahead.

Live Broadcast from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Eastern Time (18:00 - 19:00 GMT), Monday - Friday.

