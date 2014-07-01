U.S. Dollar Cost Of Funds Index, June 30, 2014

The U.S. Dollar Cost of Funds Index measures the trade-weighted cost of funds for the largest deposit-taking U.S. bank holding companies. The index is a credit spread, measured in percent and updated daily, over the matched maturity U.S. Treasury yield on the same day. The current bank holding companies used in determining the index are Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Wells Fargo & Company. The index is an independent market-based alternative to the Libor-swap curve that has traditionally been used by many banks as an estimate of their marginal cost of funds. Kamakura Corporation is the calculation agent, and the underlying bond price data is provided by TRACE and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information on the U.S. Dollar Cost of Funds Index, please contact info@kamakuraco.com.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.