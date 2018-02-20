Kamakura Named To The World Finance 100 For The Third Time

For the second consecutive year and third time over-all, Kamakura Corporation has been named to the World Finance 100.

NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 20, 2018: The editors of World Finance magazine have once again named Kamakura Corporation to the World Finance 100, a prestigious list compiled by the World Finance editorial board.

“ While conducting research for the World Finance 100, it became evident that businesses of all sizes and in all parts of the world are making vital contributions to the global economy,” the publication said. “Every year since 2009, we have shone a spotlight on these companies: the digital innovators, the forward-thinkers and the risk-takers. 2017’s World Finance 100 is certainly no different, showcasing the brightest names and most ambitious companies out there.”

This is the third time and the second consecutive year that Kamakura Corporation has been honored with the award. One of the world's leading risk management software and information providers, with clients in over 47 countries around the world, Kamakura is led by founder Dr. Donald R. van Deventer and Managing Director for Research Professor Robert A. Jarrow.

A complete list of the World Finance 100 can be found on its website. Honorees include Airbnb, Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, ING, Royal Bank of Canada, and VTB Capital, among others.

Martin Zorn, Kamakura’s President and Chief Operating Officer, said Tuesday , "The Kamakura management team would like to thank its many clients around the world and the readers of World Finance magazine for this very significant honor. In today's uncertain financial environment, analytical excellence, continuous improvement, and financial thought leadership are essential to success. Kamakura is extremely pleased to be associated with the firms named to the World Finance 100 and honored to receive this recognition for the third time. Our dedication to innovation, accuracy, and transparency in risk management information and software has been a hallmark of the firm for the last 27 years, and we are very grateful that this commitment has been recognized by the editors at World Finance."

About World Finance World Finance is produced by World News Media, a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines read by the most prominent and senior decision-makers in the financial world. To learn more about it, please see www.worldfinance.com.

About Kamakura Corporation

Founded in 1990, Honolulu-based Kamakura Corporation is a leading provider of risk management information, processing, and software. Kamakura was named to the World Finance 100 by the editor and readers of World Finance magazine in 2017, 2016 and 2012. In 2010, Kamakura was the only vendor to win two Credit Magazine innovation awards. Kamakura Risk Manager, first sold commercially in 1993 and now in version 8.1, is the first enterprise risk management system for users focused on credit risk, asset and liability management, market risk, stress testing, liquidity risk, counterparty credit risk, and capital allocation from a single software solution. The KRIS public firm default service was launched in 2002. The KRIS sovereign default service, the world’s first, was launched in 2008, and the KRIS non-public firm default service was offered beginning in 2011. Kamakura added its U.S. Bank default probability service in 2014.

Kamakura has served more than 330 clients with assets ranging in size from $1.5 billion to $1.6 trillion. Its risk management products are currently used in 47 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, many other countries in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Kamakura has worldwide alliances with Fiserv (www.fiserv.com) and SCSK Corporation (http://www.scsk.jp/index_en.html) making Kamakura products available in almost every major city around the globe.

