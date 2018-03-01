Kamakura Reports A Significant Increase In Volatility And A Decline In Corporate Credit Quality During February

Over the course of a very volatile month, world-wide corporate credit quality hit the 62nd percentile of the period 1990 to 2018, with 100 indicating all-time best conditions.

The Kamakura Troubled Company Index reports the percentage of 39,000 public firms around the world with short term default probabilities that are troubled.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018: The Kamakura “troubled company” index ended February at 9.76%, an increase of 0.95% from the end of January and 1.30% over the past thirty days. The index reflects the percentage of 39,000 public firms with a default probability of over 1%. An increase in the index reflects declining credit quality, while a decrease reflects improving credit quality.

Default probabilities increased across the board. At the close of February, the percentage of companies with default probabilities between 1% and 5% was 7.95%—an increase of 0.88% over the previous month. The percentage with default probabilities between 5% and 10% was 1.25%, an increase of 0.24%. Those with a default percentage between 10% and 20% amounted to 0.45% of the total, up 0.15%, and those with default probabilities over 20% were 0.11%, up 0.03% from last month. Volatility significantly increased during the month, with the index ranging from 8.77% on February 26 to 15.19% on February 8.

At 9.76%, the troubled company index is at the 62nd percentile of historical credit quality as measured since 1990. Among the ten riskiest-rated firms listed in February seven are in the United States, with one each in Great Britain, Singapore and Switzerland. Iconix Brand Group, (NASDAQ:ICON) continues as the riskiest global company, with a one-year Kamakura Default Probability (KDP) of 49.97%. In February there were seven defaults in Kamakura’s coverage universe.

The Kamakura expected 10-year cumulative default rate for all rated companies world-wide improved by 0.08% to 12.15% at the end of the month.

Commentary

By Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kamakura Corporation

“ You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

Know when to walk away, know when to run,

You never count your money when you’re sittin’ at the table,

There’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done.”

“Over the past month I have seen and heard many analysts quoting the song written by Don Schlitz and made famous by Kenny Rogers to describe everything from the markets to economic conditions”, said Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer for Kamakura Corporation.

“Volatility has returned to the equity markets and continues in the raw materials and energy markets (among others.) As risk managers, we are taught to measure and manage risk. At Kamakura, we have advocated “owning risk” through research and analytics that allow you to understand the how to hedge using a reduced-form approach.

“Today this is more important than ever. Globally, we have seen a disconnect between fiscal and monetary policy over the past decade, with central banks stepping into the breach with policies of quantitative easing and other non-traditional tools. I anticipate the trend to continue as U.S. government officials incorporate the effects of tax changes and spending into their policy making.

“We are witnessing a similar trend globally. As policy changes are implemented, the analysts and portfolio managers my need to re-examine their financial models as the macro economic effects play out in realtime, requiring diligence and advanced modeling capabilities to be employed. “

About the Troubled Company Index

The Kamakura troubled company index measures the percentage of 39,000 public firms in 68 countries that have an annualized one- month default risk of over one percent. The average index value since January, 1990 is 14.52%. Since November, 2015, the Kamakura index has used the annualized one-month default probability produced by the KRIS version 6.0 Jarrow-Chava reduced form default probability model, a formula that bases default predictions on a sophisticated combination of financial ratios, stock price history, and macro-economic factors.

The KRIS version 6.0 models were developed using a data base of more than 2.2 million observations and more than 2,600 corporate failures. A complete technical guide, including full model test results and parameters, is provided to subscribers. The KRIS service also includes a wide array of other default probability models that can be seamlessly loaded into Kamakura’s state-of-the-art enterprise risk management software engine, the Kamakura Risk Manager. Available models include the non-public-firm default model, the commercial real estate model, the U.S. bank model, and the sovereign model. Related data includes credit default swap trading volume by reference name, market implied credit spreads, and prices on all traded corporate bonds traded in the U.S. market. Macro factor parameter subscriptions include Heath, Jarrow, and Morton term structure models for government securities in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. All parameters are derived in a no-arbitrage manner consistent with seminal papers by Heath, Jarrow, and Morton, as well as Amin and Jarrow. A KRIS Macro Factor Scenario Service subscription includes both risk-neutral and “real world” empirical scenarios for interest rates and macro factors.

The version 6.0 model was estimated over the period from 1990 to May, 2014, and includes the insights of the entirety of the recent credit crisis. The 68 countries currently covered by the index are: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, the U.S., and Vietnam.

