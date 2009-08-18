We just added a new section to the website. After many requests we have now posted a forex scalping guide, were we discuss the ins and outs of scalping forex.



If you are already familiar with the basic concept of scalping then you might want to use the table of content below to directly to a specific part of the guide that interests you.



1. How scalpers make money: Here we will take a look at the logic behind scalping, and we’ll discuss the best conditions and necessary adjustments which must be made by a scalper for profitable trading.

2. Choosing the right broker for scalping: Not every broker is accommodative to scalping. Sometimes this is the stated policy of the firm, at other times the broker creates the conditions which make successful scalping impossible.

3. Best currencies for Scalping: There are currency pairs where scalping is easy and lucrative, and there are others where we advise strongly against the use of this strategy. In this part we’ll discuss this important subject in detail and give you usable hints for your trades.

4. Best times for Scalping: There is an ongoing debate about the best times for successful scalping in the forex market. We’ll present the various opinions, and then offer our own conclusion.

5. Strategies in Scalping: Strategies in scalping need not differ substantially from other short-term methods. On the other hand, there are particular price patterns and configurations where scalping is more profitable. We’ll examine and study them in depth in this section.

- Range Scalping: Some traders consider ranging markets better suited for scalping strategies. Here we’ll examine why, and how to scalp under such conditions.

- Breakout Scalping: We’ll examine news breakouts, and technical breakouts separately and discuss suitable scalping strategies for both.

- Trend Scalping: Here we’ll take a general look at forex scalping in trending markets.

- Trend Following while Scalping: Trends are volatile, and many scalpers choose to trade them like a trend follower, while minimizing the trade lifetime in order to control market risk. In this part we’ll examine the usage of Fibonacci extension levels for scalping trends.

- Disadvantages and Criticism of Scalping: Scalping is not for everyone, and even seasoned scalpers and those committed to the style would do well to keep in mind some of the dangers and disadvantages involved in using the style blindly.

- Conclusions: In this final section we’ll combine the lessons and discussions of the previous chapters, and reach at conclusions about who should use the forex scalping trading style, and the best conditions under which it can be utilized.

We hope you enjoy the guide and if you have any other suggestions on content you would like to see in the site, just write us a message here at Seeking Alpha or fill in our contact form att the site.