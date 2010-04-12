UNUSUAL WEAKNESS IN INDIAN MARKETS , NOT A GOOD SIGN

H ere is yesterday's sectoral chart.

























Here is yesterday's stock picks performance above our buy price.





























Followed by Fii's & Dii's data.

















Yesterday nifty high is 5378.80 which perfectly got resisted with VAH-5377.Try to use these values in your daily trading.





Due to volatility in futures i decided to give only spot values of market profile.Here it goes.





VAH -- 5357

POC -- 5342

VAL -- 5335





In today's trade if we sustain below 5335 then likely we might test 5300 in today's trade below that level watch out 5378.

On the way to upside first resistance is 5357 and above that 5385





Moving averages placed between 5302 to 5350.





Till last Friday FII's Bought ONLY 44 Cr in Nifty Futures (not in options) which suggests muted action by them and even they are not betting on further upside above 5420.





I will try to update stock picks during market.



