Emerging Market Bonds :: Equity Risk indicator

The behavior of Emerging Market bonds is getting quite interesting of late. Given the relative riskiness of emerging market debt and their illiquidity they have a respectable track record of leading significant moves equity markets, although this time around they fell more or less at the same time as equity markets.



We prefer to use the price behavior of large emerging market sovereign debt mutual funds rather than ETFs because they are subject to considerably less volatility and therefore changes to primary trend are a lot easier to decipher. Note how PREMX was trending down during all of 2008, the big crash should have come as no surprise to anyone who was monitoring the behavior of this chart.







Should we expect a big sell-off in equity markets over the coming weeks?



Well not just yet, one should only get worried about material downside in equity markets when their is complacency towards risk. It does not take an economist to work out that there is little complacency towards risk right now. So we are quite likely to see a material bounce in equities over the coming days. If this bounce is accompanied by strength in emerging market bonds then bulls can rest easy. But if a new high in the Dow (don't laugh) is not supported by new highs in the emerging market bond funds - look out because it is time to take long term shorts betting on material downside in equity markets.



Anyway, enough with future "predictions", right here and now emerging market bonds are trading at multi-week lows and that is not a bullish sign so we will hedge our long positions in equities by buying puts emerging market debt.



long VTI IWM long puts on PCY