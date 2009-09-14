Wall Street Journal Recognizes BioElectronics (OTC:BIEL)

For those of you who have been following our coverage of this incredible pain relieving and speed healing device, since the stock was trading at sub penny levels, you'll be happy to know that BioElectronics (OTC:BIEL) has been recognized by the The Wall Street Journal 2009 Technology Innovation Awards. BIEL was awarded a runner-up position in the Medical Devices segment.



The Technology Innovation Awards are given annually for technological breakthroughs in areas such as medicine, software, Internet applications, wireless and consumer electronics. Innovations can be in the form of new products, patents, inventions or services and should break conventional processes and go beyond marginal improvements in existing products and services.





The Journal invites companies, individuals and organizations world-wide to apply for the awards. Winners are chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be recognized Oct. 13 at a ceremony and dinner in Redwood City, Calif. Featuring a keynote address by Marc Benioff, chairman and chief executive of Salesforce.com Inc., the ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Dow Jones VentureWire Technology Showcase.2009 notable winners include organizations such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT ) , Hewlett Packard (NYSE: HPQ ), Motorola (NYSE:MOT), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), VM Ware (NYSE: VMW ) and NASA.Earlier this summer, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a significant new patent which protects BioElectronics Corp's systems and techniques for applying an electromagnetic field to bodily tissue including a self-contained and portable electromagnetic field generating device disposed over a surface of bodily tissue. PEMF technology has been proven safe and effective in hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific studies, but until now PEMF devices had been very expensive large devices and usually based in clinical settings such as clinics or hospitals. Through their use of advanced micro-circuitry the engineers at BioElectronics have shrunk this technology into a wafer-thin device that can be worn directly on the skin to relieve pain, swelling and speed healing.A complete list of all the winners can be found at the link below: