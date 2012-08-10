Frontier Communications "A Diamond In The Rough"

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) is a "diamond in the rough". The phrase is clearly a metaphor for the original unpolished state of diamond gemstones, especially those that have the potential to become high quality jewels. Frontier has the making of a gem.

Frontier has over 3 million customers in 27 states. With the recent Verizon integration complete, the "seasoned and capable" management team is focuses and ramping up new revenue streams that will significantly change this company's growth rate and intrinsic value. The ship has not set sailed yet. With ratios of price to sales and PEG well below its sector and peers, there is still time for the long term investor to jump on this ship.

Frontier is a socially responsible company with deep roots in the local rural communities that is very customer focused. This qualitative focus coupled with the dedication and innovative products such as Frontier Secure and we can rest assured more to come, is why I believe Frontier is in its transformational stage to becoming a gem.