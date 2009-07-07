CGTS Monday 6 July 2009 - Let's Make Some Short-Term Profits

Clark's Gate Timing System ©

Monday 6 July 2009



The last few days we have looked at charts that make us convinced this rally is just about played-out. Today we'll look at a few short-term trades that could make us 5-10% in a week or so.

EMC seems to be making a trading bottom here. It is giving an M5 buy signal; and its long-term momentum pattern (M5, the black line in the top pane) is fairly positive. Note in the third pane below, M4 is also oversold -- M4 works the reverse of what one would expect: high when oversold; low when overbought. All the issues we are trading today are positive in terms of M4 momentum.

We are not very fond of Goldman-Sachs as a political entity -- it's influence over our government is subversive to democracy. But we think it will rally here -- and we'll hold it for a few days at least, until we get our sell signal.

Saint Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) is also looking positive for a trade on the long side.

Our view on the market itself is bearish. But the current market decline has not our trend signals yet to the bearish position -- so we expect another pop up as the markets try to decide what to do next.

We also like QCOM, Qualcom, short-term long. We also like both the Australian and the New Zealand Dollars vs the US Dollar, and the New Zealand Dollar against the Japanese Yen short-term.

NEW CGTS POSITIONS

Long EMC_D @ 12.89 - M5 7 trade

Long STJ_D @ 39.71 - M5 7 trade

Long GS_D @ 146.46 - M5 7 trade

Long QCOM_D @ 45.2 - M5 10 trade

Long Australian Dollar vs. US Dollar @ .796 - M5 10 trade

Long New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen @ 80.573 - M5 10 trade

Long New Zealand Dollar vs. US Dollar @ .635 - M5 10 trade





More information on this system can be found at



home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm





Portfolio of current ‘Seeking Alpha” trades at (updated weekly):



home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/seekingalphaportfolio.htm

Portfolio of CGTS Trades for 09 (updarted weekly) can be found at:



home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/cgtsportfolio09.htm









MJ Clark

Clark's Gate Timing System

Hanoi, Vietnam

84 4 221 92210







