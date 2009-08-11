Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

CGTS DAILY FOR TUESDAY 11 AUGUST 2009: SELL CDE

CLARK'S GATE TRADING SYSTEM
Daily Trade: for Tuesday 11 August 2009
Short-Term Trading Emphasis.
CGTS  Daily Trading is dedicated to short-term gains and accuracy of trading.  CGTS Weekly Trading is dedicated to longer-term trading and investing with (we hope) similar accuracy.

Sell CDE @ 15.35.  BOUGHT 7/30/09 @ 13.5.  GAIN OF 14%.


