CGTS DAILY FOR TUESDAY 11 AUGUST 2009: SELL CDE

CLARK'S GATE TRADING SYSTEM

Daily Trade: for Tuesday 11 August 2009

Short-Term Trading Emphasis.

CGTS Daily Trading is dedicated to short-term gains and accuracy of trading. CGTS Weekly Trading is dedicated to longer-term trading and investing with (we hope) similar accuracy.



Sell CDE @ 15.35. BOUGHT 7/30/09 @ 13.5. GAIN OF 14%.

















More information on this system can be found at



www.home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm





Those interested in reading a draft of 'Turn Out the Lights', my description of the metaphysical causes of the financial collapse, can find it at:



www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm









Michael J. Clark

Clark's Gate Timing System

Hanoi, Vietnam

84 4 221 92210



The author owns none of the issues mentioned in this letter.







