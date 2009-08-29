CGTS WEEKEND EDITION FOR 28 AUGUST 2009

CGTS WEEKEND EDITION

28 AUGUST 2009



There is nothing in the weekly charts to suggest that this rally is losing steam. We feel the rally is not confirmed by fundamentals in the economy -- but it is technically not weakening (except in China). SOXX (Semiconductor Index) seemed to be breaking down, but rallied this week to restructure its technicals to look more positive.



Our weekly portfolio continues to be up about 38%. We have stopped getting a lot of buy signals as our system depends upon reversals to oversold levels to generate buy signals. This market is being kept from falling -- volume indicates not by general investor enthusiasm -- but by some black fog named Ben Bernanke. Now that is the kind of leadership we've been neeeding for 200 years, the kind that does not allow a market to fail. Helicopter Ben is working on a new nickname: 'Dirigible Ben'. Well, we all know how that movie ends.







% Gain Weekly Trades Profit Active Active First 8/28/09 Trades Cost Trade 80.36% M5 (7) 2 $96,432 12 120000 1/9/09 196.24% M5 (10) 2 $98,120 5 50000 3/6/09 2.07% M2F alt Trade $415 2 20000 8/14/09 7.05% M2F alt LT $2,820 4 40000 7/9/09 11.28% Momentum $49,628 44 440000 6/26/09 13.54% M4 Sum Plus $63,620 47 470000 7/17/09 71.39% M4 Plus LT $342,685 48 480000 2/20/09 34.21% MA5 MA 40 LT $116,314 34 340000 3/20/09 16.41% M4 Sum Plus Rev $4,923 3 30000 8/21/09 0.01% M4 Sum Plus Rev 2 $1 1 10000 8/28/09 38.75% Total $774,957 200 $2,000,000

.



Example: EDU is in the top 30 but is also in the bottom 30 over the last 3 weeks, which is what we would expect with the Chinese market showing weakness.

Top 30 Momentum M5 Leaders (1-30) MRK Merck Pharmaceuticals Weekly PCLN PRICELINE TEVA Teva Labs SGINX DWS GNMA S. FUND EMC EMC Corp HAL HALIBURTON ECH I-SHARES MSCI CHILEAN INDEX AMSC AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR BWLD BUFFALO WILD WINGS SGP Schering Plough Weekly RHT RED HAT INC. RGR STURM RUGER INC. ORCL Oracle Inc. AAPL Apple Computer JPM JP Morgan Chase SBUX Starbucks F Ford Weekly EDU NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GROUP KUSMX DWS GOVERNMENT SECURITIES DHI DR Horton Inc. SSTGX DWS GLOBAL BOND FUND UNH United Healthcare IBM International Business Machines HD Home Depot BAC Bank of America Weekly CA Computer Associates Inc IAU IShares Comex Gold Trust BLK BLACKROCK EOC EMPRESSA ELECTRICAL S.A. HPQ Hewlett-Packard

Top 30 Momentum 3-week Differential HURN HURON CONSULTING MRK Merck Pharmaceuticals Weekly HAL HALIBURTON PCLN PRICELINE TMX Mexico Telecom GES GUESS INC WMT Wal-Mart Stores RGR STURM RUGER INC. UTX United Technologies MCD McDonald's HOV Hovnanian Enterprises SGINX DWS GNMA S. FUND BAC Bank of America Weekly PFE Pfizer BMY Bristol Meyers Squibb ^FTSE FTSE 100 London Index SJPNX Scudder Japan Fund INTC Intel MSFT Microsoft BA Boeing BJS BJ Services FNM Fannie Mae CA Computer Associates Inc ^DRG Amex Pharmaceutical Index HPQ Hewlett-Packard SCHLX DWS HEALTH CARE FUND UNH United Healthcare ^FCHI CAC Paris Index SGP Schering Plough Weekly ^SMSI Madrid General Index

Bottom 30 Momentum M5 Trailers (30-1) MGM MGM MIRAGE FXM Mexican Peso ETF TWX Time Warner Weekly BHI BAKER HUGHES INC FMCN FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING GROUP WMT Wal-Mart Stores GE General Electric HMY Harmony Gold Mining XOM Exxon Mobile C Citigroup MCD McDonald's COP Conoco Philips Inc PNC PNC Financial Svc Weekly GMGMQ.PK General Motors ERTS Electronic Arts DRYS Dry Ships Weekly FST FOREST OIL CORP ELY Callahan Golf PG Procter & Gamble FSLR FIRST SOLAR UUP POWERSHARES DB US DOLLAR BULLISH ^VIX CBOE Volatility Index DOG Short DOW 30 MYY Short Midcap Index ETF SH Short SP 500 ETF PSQ Short QQQ Index ETF DXD Short Dow Index ETF QID Short Nasdaq Index ETF HURN HURON CONSULTING TBT Ultrashort T-Bond 20+ Year ETF

Bottom 30 M5 3-week differential PEP Pepsi MMM Minn. Mining & Manufacturing ^TWII TSEC WEIGHTED TAIWAN INDEX HK PETROHAWK ENERGY UUP POWERSHARES DB US DOLLAR BULLISH AMSC AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR ^HSI HANG SENG INDEX DXD Short Dow Index ETF HLF HERBALLIFE CORP ^HUI Gold Stock Index NEM Newmont Mining IAU IShares Comex Gold Trust FXB British Pound ETF GG Goldcorp DOG Short DOW 30 DWSN DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY CSUN China Sunergy Weekly BBY Best Buy Inc. NKE Nike Inc. ACH ALUMINUM COMPANY OF CHINA ^SSEC Shanghai Index FSLR FIRST SOLAR EDU NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GROUP F Ford Weekly AMGN Amgen Corp EOC EMPRESSA ELECTRICAL S.A. TEVA Teva Labs ^TYX 30 YEAR TREASURY BOND ECH I-SHARES MSCI CHILEAN INDEX TBT Ultrashort T-Bond 20+ Year ETF

NEW TRADES FOR THIS WEEK 8/28/09 M5 7 Out @ In @ Gain Date In sell PCLN 156.47 116.08 34.79% 07/17/09 In @ Position SHARES TWII 6809.86 ent long 1 GG 37.08 ent long 270 M5 10 In @ Position SHARES ECH 45.25 ent long 221 M2F alt trade NONE Momentum In @ Position SHARES HURN 18.93 ent long 528 INTC 20.25 ent long 494 M2F alt LT 2 NONE M4 Sum Plus Rev NONE M4 Sum Plus Rev 2 In @ Position SHARES TWII 6809.86 ent long 1 SLM 8.97 ent long 1115 UUP 23.28 ent short -430 SLGLF 0.017 ent short -588235 M4 sum In @ Position SHARES TWII 6809.86 ent long 1 SLM 8.97 ent long 1115 M4 Sum Plus LT In @ Position SHARES AIG 50.23 ENT LONG 199 mA 5/MA40 LT In @ Position SHARES PEIX 0.447 ent long 22371

In this kind of market it makes no sense to let one's emotions get involved with the big picture. There are many reasons this market might crash -- but there is also the chance it will just continue to go up as if impelled by the magic of anti-gravity. It's best to follow the system, which has no emotion attached to it.We've changed our momentum leaders (below) to indicate M5 leaders overall and M5 leaders over the last 3 weeks -- both the 30 strongest and the 30 weakest. This is a kind of relative strength indicator, showing which issues have the highest or lowest momentumEveryone, have a good weekend.More information on this system can be found atThose interested in reading a draft of 'Turn Out the Lights', my description of the metaphysical causes of the financial collapse, can find it at:Michael J. ClarkClark's Gate Timing SystemHanoi, Vietnam84 4 221 92210Disclosure: the author personally owns none of the issues mentioned in this article.