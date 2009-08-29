CGTS WEEKEND EDITION FOR 28 AUGUST 2009

CGTS WEEKEND EDITION
28 AUGUST 2009
There is nothing in the weekly charts to suggest that this rally is losing steam. We feel the rally is not confirmed by fundamentals in the economy -- but it is technically not weakening (except in China). SOXX (Semiconductor Index) seemed to be breaking down, but rallied this week to restructure its technicals to look more positive.
Our weekly portfolio continues to be up about 38%. We have stopped getting a lot of buy signals as our system depends upon reversals to oversold levels to generate buy signals. This market is being kept from falling -- volume indicates not by general investor enthusiasm -- but by some black fog named Ben Bernanke. Now that is the kind of leadership we've been neeeding for 200 years, the kind that does not allow a market to fail. Helicopter Ben is working on a new nickname: 'Dirigible Ben'. Well, we all know how that movie ends.
|% Gain
|Weekly Trades
|Profit
|Active
|Active
|First
|8/28/09
|Trades
|Cost
|Trade
|80.36%
|M5 (7) 2
|$96,432
|12
|120000
|1/9/09
|196.24%
|M5 (10) 2
|$98,120
|5
|50000
|3/6/09
|2.07%
|M2F alt Trade
|$415
|2
|20000
|8/14/09
|7.05%
|M2F alt LT
|$2,820
|4
|40000
|7/9/09
|11.28%
|Momentum
|$49,628
|44
|440000
|6/26/09
|13.54%
|M4 Sum Plus
|$63,620
|47
|470000
|7/17/09
|71.39%
|M4 Plus LT
|$342,685
|48
|480000
|2/20/09
|34.21%
|MA5 MA 40 LT
|$116,314
|34
|340000
|3/20/09
|16.41%
|M4 Sum Plus Rev
|$4,923
|3
|30000
|8/21/09
|0.01%
|M4 Sum Plus Rev 2
|$1
|1
|10000
|8/28/09
|38.75%
|Total
|$774,957
|200
|$2,000,000
In this kind of market it makes no sense to let one's emotions get involved with the big picture. There are many reasons this market might crash -- but there is also the chance it will just continue to go up as if impelled by the magic of anti-gravity. It's best to follow the system, which has no emotion attached to it.
MOMENTUM
We've changed our momentum leaders (below) to indicate M5 leaders overall and M5 leaders over the last 3 weeks -- both the 30 strongest and the 30 weakest. This is a kind of relative strength indicator, showing which issues have the highest or lowest momentum.
Example: EDU is in the top 30 but is also in the bottom 30 over the last 3 weeks, which is what we would expect with the Chinese market showing weakness.
|Top 30 Momentum M5 Leaders (1-30)
|MRK
|Merck Pharmaceuticals Weekly
|PCLN
|PRICELINE
|TEVA
|Teva Labs
|SGINX
|DWS GNMA S. FUND
|EMC
|EMC Corp
|HAL
|HALIBURTON
|ECH
|I-SHARES MSCI CHILEAN INDEX
|AMSC
|AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR
|BWLD
|BUFFALO WILD WINGS
|SGP
|Schering Plough Weekly
|RHT
|RED HAT INC.
|RGR
|STURM RUGER INC.
|ORCL
|Oracle Inc.
|AAPL
|Apple Computer
|JPM
|JP Morgan Chase
|SBUX
|Starbucks
|F
|Ford Weekly
|EDU
|NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GROUP
|KUSMX
|DWS GOVERNMENT SECURITIES
|DHI
|DR Horton Inc.
|SSTGX
|DWS GLOBAL BOND FUND
|UNH
|United Healthcare
|IBM
|International Business Machines
|HD
|Home Depot
|BAC
|Bank of America Weekly
|CA
|Computer Associates Inc
|IAU
|IShares Comex Gold Trust
|BLK
|BLACKROCK
|EOC
|EMPRESSA ELECTRICAL S.A.
|HPQ
|Hewlett-Packard
|Top 30 Momentum 3-week Differential
|HURN
|HURON CONSULTING
|MRK
|Merck Pharmaceuticals Weekly
|HAL
|HALIBURTON
|PCLN
|PRICELINE
|TMX
|Mexico Telecom
|GES
|GUESS INC
|WMT
|Wal-Mart Stores
|RGR
|STURM RUGER INC.
|UTX
|United Technologies
|MCD
|McDonald's
|HOV
|Hovnanian Enterprises
|SGINX
|DWS GNMA S. FUND
|BAC
|Bank of America Weekly
|PFE
|Pfizer
|BMY
|Bristol Meyers Squibb
|^FTSE
|FTSE 100 London Index
|SJPNX
|Scudder Japan Fund
|INTC
|Intel
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|BA
|Boeing
|BJS
|BJ Services
|FNM
|Fannie Mae
|CA
|Computer Associates Inc
|^DRG
|Amex Pharmaceutical Index
|HPQ
|Hewlett-Packard
|SCHLX
|DWS HEALTH CARE FUND
|UNH
|United Healthcare
|^FCHI
|CAC Paris Index
|SGP
|Schering Plough Weekly
|^SMSI
|Madrid General Index
|Bottom 30 Momentum M5 Trailers (30-1)
|MGM
|MGM MIRAGE
|FXM
|Mexican Peso ETF
|TWX
|Time Warner Weekly
|BHI
|BAKER HUGHES INC
|FMCN
|FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING GROUP
|WMT
|Wal-Mart Stores
|GE
|General Electric
|HMY
|Harmony Gold Mining
|XOM
|Exxon Mobile
|C
|Citigroup
|MCD
|McDonald's
|COP
|Conoco Philips Inc
|PNC
|PNC Financial Svc Weekly
|GMGMQ.PK
|General Motors
|ERTS
|Electronic Arts
|DRYS
|Dry Ships Weekly
|FST
|FOREST OIL CORP
|ELY
|Callahan Golf
|PG
|Procter & Gamble
|FSLR
|FIRST SOLAR
|UUP
|POWERSHARES DB US DOLLAR BULLISH
|^VIX
|CBOE Volatility Index
|DOG
|Short DOW 30
|MYY
|Short Midcap Index ETF
|SH
|Short SP 500 ETF
|PSQ
|Short QQQ Index ETF
|DXD
|Short Dow Index ETF
|QID
|Short Nasdaq Index ETF
|HURN
|HURON CONSULTING
|TBT
|Ultrashort T-Bond 20+ Year ETF
|Bottom 30 M5 3-week differential
|PEP
|Pepsi
|MMM
|Minn. Mining & Manufacturing
|^TWII
|TSEC WEIGHTED TAIWAN INDEX
|HK
|PETROHAWK ENERGY
|UUP
|POWERSHARES DB US DOLLAR BULLISH
|AMSC
|AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR
|^HSI
|HANG SENG INDEX
|DXD
|Short Dow Index ETF
|HLF
|HERBALLIFE CORP
|^HUI
|Gold Stock Index
|NEM
|Newmont Mining
|IAU
|IShares Comex Gold Trust
|FXB
|British Pound ETF
|GG
|Goldcorp
|DOG
|Short DOW 30
|DWSN
|DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
|CSUN
|China Sunergy Weekly
|BBY
|Best Buy Inc.
|NKE
|Nike Inc.
|ACH
|ALUMINUM COMPANY OF CHINA
|^SSEC
|Shanghai Index
|FSLR
|FIRST SOLAR
|EDU
|NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GROUP
|F
|Ford Weekly
|AMGN
|Amgen Corp
|EOC
|EMPRESSA ELECTRICAL S.A.
|TEVA
|Teva Labs
|^TYX
|30 YEAR TREASURY BOND
|ECH
|I-SHARES MSCI CHILEAN INDEX
|TBT
|Ultrashort T-Bond 20+ Year ETF
|NEW TRADES FOR THIS WEEK
|8/28/09
|M5 7
|Out @
|In @
|Gain
|Date In
|sell PCLN
|156.47
|116.08
|34.79%
|07/17/09
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|TWII
|6809.86
|ent long
|1
|GG
|37.08
|ent long
|270
|M5 10
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|ECH
|45.25
|ent long
|221
|M2F alt trade
|NONE
|Momentum
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|HURN
|18.93
|ent long
|528
|INTC
|20.25
|ent long
|494
|M2F alt LT 2
|NONE
|M4 Sum Plus Rev
|NONE
|M4 Sum Plus Rev 2
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|TWII
|6809.86
|ent long
|1
|SLM
|8.97
|ent long
|1115
|UUP
|23.28
|ent short
|-430
|SLGLF
|0.017
|ent short
|-588235
|M4 sum
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|TWII
|6809.86
|ent long
|1
|SLM
|8.97
|ent long
|1115
|M4 Sum Plus LT
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|AIG
|50.23
|ENT LONG
|199
|mA 5/MA40 LT
|In @
|Position
|SHARES
|PEIX
|0.447
|ent long
|22371
Everyone, have a good weekend.
More information on this system can be found at
www.home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm
Those interested in reading a draft of 'Turn Out the Lights', my description of the metaphysical causes of the financial collapse, can find it at:
www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm
Michael J. Clark
Clark's Gate Timing System
Hanoi, Vietnam
84 4 221 92210
Disclosure: the author personally owns none of the issues mentioned in this article.