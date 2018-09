IS THIS RALLY REAL? MAYBE. COVER SHORTS ON CAT, CGW, GRS: DON'T GO LONG.

I really don't believe in the resurrection of CAT. David Stockman focuses on CAT in this article, "Shrinking is the New Growth; CAT Did It Through Buybacks, Not Sales":

We are covering three short positions tonight, but refraining from going long: CAT, CGW (Global Water ETF), and GRES (Global Resources).

Is this a real rally? A buy-the-dip rally? Not certain. I am getting a lot of buy signals, which makes me think it could be. But then I get a 'buy signal' of the VIX also.

The VIX is notoriously short-lived and hard to trade. But one of our better trading systems gave a buy-signal today. What to make of it?

Test Range: 1/23/90 to 10/23/14

Net P&L: 430.10

Percent Net P&L: 1,739.89%

Number of Trades: 204

Average P&L per Trade: 2.11

Percent Winning Trades: 82.35%

Total Days in Test: 6209

Percent Days in Market: 25.11%

Average P&L per Day: 0.07

Max Drawdown: 10.95

Reward/Risk Ratio: 39.279

Buy & Hold P&L: -8.19

vs. B&H P&L: 438.29

vs. B&H Percent P&L: 1,773.02%

vs. B&H Reward/Risk Ratio: 39.395

Current Position: Long

Open Trade P&L: 0.00

Traded Last Day: Enter Long

Entry Exit

# Type Bars Date Date P&L Pts P&L % Reason for Exit

____ _____ ____ ________ ________ ___________ ________ _______________

1 Short 1 05/21/90 05/22/90 -1.12 -6.70 Exit Short Rule

2 Short 2 07/19/90 07/23/90 -5.12 -27.59 Exit Short Rule

3 Short 3 10/18/90 10/23/90 +2.03 +6.86 Exit Short Rule

4 Long 4 10/24/90 10/30/90 +2.24 +7.92 Exit Long Rule

5 Long 6 11/21/90 11/30/90 +1.07 +5.07 Exit Long Rule

6 Short 13 01/15/91 02/01/91 +15.12 +41.81 Exit Short Rule

7 Long 5 02/01/91 02/08/91 +2.34 +11.12 Exit Long Rule

8 Short 6 04/10/91 04/18/91 +3.47 +17.59 Exit Short Rule

9 Long 16 04/24/91 05/16/91 +0.52 +3.11 Exit Long Rule

10 Short 15 09/11/91 10/02/91 +2.15 +11.97 Exit Short Rule

11 Long 4 11/20/91 11/26/91 -0.60 -2.94 Exit Long Rule

12 Long 3 12/27/91 01/02/92 +3.25 +20.70 Exit Long Rule

13 Short 16 01/03/92 01/27/92 +2.08 +11.09 Exit Short Rule

14 Long 9 01/27/92 02/07/92 +1.84 +11.04 Exit Long Rule

15 Short 11 02/10/92 02/26/92 +1.92 +10.34 Exit Short Rule

16 Long 10 02/27/92 03/12/92 +3.21 +19.44 Exit Long Rule

17 Short 10 05/06/92 05/20/92 +3.19 +18.98 Exit Short Rule

18 Long 15 05/20/92 06/11/92 +2.67 +19.60 Exit Long Rule

19 Short 2 06/12/92 06/16/92 -0.27 -1.81 Exit Short Rule

20 Long 4 07/01/92 07/08/92 +2.19 +16.42 Exit Long Rule

21 Short 1 07/16/92 07/17/92 -0.33 -2.69 Exit Short Rule

22 Long 25 07/22/92 08/26/92 +0.93 +6.85 Exit Long Rule

23 Long 8 12/28/92 01/08/93 +1.55 +12.68 Exit Long Rule

24 Short 9 02/18/93 03/03/93 +2.43 +15.62 Exit Short Rule

25 Long 2 03/11/93 03/15/93 +0.48 +3.37 Exit Long Rule

26 Short 7 04/06/93 04/16/93 +2.95 +20.72 Exit Short Rule

27 Long 4 04/21/93 04/27/93 +1.82 +15.03 Exit Long Rule

28 Short 3 04/30/93 05/05/93 +0.04 +0.32 Exit Short Rule

29 Long 5 06/29/93 07/07/93 +1.76 +15.59 Exit Long Rule

30 Short 1 07/15/93 07/16/93 -0.36 -3.40 Exit Short Rule

31 Long 26 10/18/93 11/23/93 +2.94 +25.95 Exit Long Rule

32 Short 1 01/10/94 01/11/94 -0.55 -5.12 Exit Short Rule

33 Long 5 01/31/94 02/07/94 +3.33 +31.33 Exit Long Rule

34 Long 2 03/18/94 03/22/94 +0.07 +0.53 Exit Long Rule

35 Short 7 04/20/94 05/02/94 +2.90 +17.05 Exit Short Rule

36 Long 3 05/05/94 05/10/94 +0.96 +6.59 Exit Long Rule

37 Short 3 05/17/94 05/20/94 +1.03 +7.32 Exit Short Rule

38 Short 10 08/22/94 09/06/94 +0.93 +7.37 Exit Short Rule

39 Long 3 10/20/94 10/25/94 +0.14 +0.88 Exit Long Rule

40 Short 3 11/15/94 11/18/94 +0.66 +3.96 Exit Short Rule

41 Long 5 01/17/95 01/24/95 +0.15 +1.27 Exit Long Rule

42 Short 13 03/08/95 03/27/95 +2.28 +16.16 Exit Short Rule

43 Short 4 05/19/95 05/25/95 +1.18 +9.21 Exit Short Rule

44 Long 4 06/05/95 06/09/95 -0.69 -5.13 Exit Long Rule

45 Long 3 12/14/95 12/19/95 +2.09 +18.88 Exit Long Rule

46 Short 12 01/11/96 01/29/96 +3.23 +20.95 Exit Short Rule

47 Long 12 01/29/96 02/14/96 +3.40 +27.89 Exit Long Rule

48 Short 4 03/12/96 03/18/96 +1.78 +9.32 Exit Short Rule

49 Long 4 03/26/96 04/01/96 +0.10 +0.56 Exit Long Rule

50 Short 3 07/17/96 07/22/96 -1.19 -6.19 Exit Short Rule

51 Long 9 08/23/96 09/06/96 +2.92 +20.59 Exit Long Rule

52 Short 3 10/02/96 10/07/96 +1.67 +9.95 Exit Short Rule

53 Long 17 10/08/96 10/31/96 +2.53 +16.24 Exit Long Rule

54 Short 11 10/31/96 11/15/96 +3.75 +20.71 Exit Short Rule

55 Long 21 11/15/96 12/17/96 +6.41 +44.64 Exit Long Rule

56 Short 7 12/17/96 12/27/96 +1.64 +7.90 Exit Short Rule

57 Short 6 03/03/97 03/11/97 +1.64 +7.85 Exit Short Rule

58 Long 3 03/17/97 03/20/97 +0.27 +1.29 Exit Long Rule

59 Short 2 03/25/97 03/27/97 -1.24 -6.44 Exit Short Rule

60 Short 13 07/22/97 08/08/97 -0.69 -3.17 Exit Short Rule

61 Short 27 09/15/97 10/22/97 +5.88 +22.84 Exit Short Rule

62 Long 5 11/06/97 11/13/97 +4.07 +12.50 Exit Long Rule

63 Short 2 11/20/97 11/24/97 -2.48 -9.08 Exit Short Rule

64 Long 13 12/08/97 12/26/97 +6.05 +26.06 Exit Long Rule

65 Short 5 12/26/97 01/05/98 +4.91 +16.77 Exit Short Rule

66 Long 3 04/23/98 04/28/98 +3.57 +17.33 Exit Long Rule

67 Short 19 06/22/98 07/20/98 +4.60 +20.97 Exit Short Rule

68 Long 9 08/19/98 09/01/98 +7.79 +27.15 Exit Long Rule

69 Short 3 09/21/98 09/24/98 +3.92 +10.16 Exit Short Rule

70 Long 4 10/05/98 10/09/98 -1.03 -2.41 Exit Long Rule

71 Short 7 11/13/98 11/24/98 +5.75 +19.81 Exit Short Rule

72 Short 1 12/23/98 12/24/98 -1.27 -6.28 Exit Short Rule

73 Long 3 12/30/98 01/05/99 +1.12 +4.80 Exit Long Rule

74 Long 2 02/08/99 02/10/99 +0.18 +0.59 Exit Long Rule

75 Long 4 02/25/99 03/03/99 +1.03 +3.68 Exit Long Rule

76 Short 12 03/24/99 04/12/99 +4.67 +17.56 Exit Short Rule

77 Long 10 04/23/99 05/07/99 +2.60 +11.42 Exit Long Rule

78 Short 4 05/18/99 05/24/99 -0.36 -1.32 Exit Short Rule

79 Long 5 06/08/99 06/15/99 +1.89 +7.87 Exit Long Rule

80 Short 9 06/22/99 07/06/99 +0.97 +4.47 Exit Short Rule

81 Long 3 08/26/99 08/31/99 +3.24 +15.28 Exit Long Rule

82 Short 3 09/01/99 09/07/99 -0.51 -2.22 Exit Short Rule

83 Long 5 10/11/99 10/18/99 +7.56 +36.65 Exit Long Rule

84 Short 18 10/27/99 11/22/99 +4.22 +17.44 Exit Short Rule

85 Long 6 11/22/99 12/01/99 +2.25 +11.26 Exit Long Rule

86 Short 8 01/05/00 01/18/00 +4.91 +18.59 Exit Short Rule

87 Long 2 02/17/00 02/22/00 +2.69 +11.61 Exit Long Rule

88 Short 1 03/03/00 03/06/00 -2.29 -11.92 Exit Short Rule

89 Long 7 08/28/00 09/07/00 +2.88 +17.41 Exit Long Rule

90 Short 2 09/13/00 09/15/00 -0.20 -1.09 Exit Short Rule

91 Long 3 10/24/00 10/27/00 +2.19 +9.02 Exit Long Rule

92 Long 5 03/16/01 03/23/01 +0.54 +1.81 Exit Long Rule

93 Short 5 04/11/01 04/19/01 +4.30 +15.11 Exit Short Rule

94 Long 4 04/19/01 04/25/01 +3.24 +13.41 Exit Long Rule

95 Long 8 06/07/01 06/19/01 +2.67 +13.57 Exit Long Rule

96 Short 8 07/25/01 08/06/01 +2.11 +8.79 Exit Short Rule

97 Short 8 09/21/01 10/03/01 +11.32 +26.54 Exit Short Rule

98 Long 8 10/04/01 10/16/01 +0.91 +2.85 Exit Long Rule

99 Short 16 11/01/01 11/26/01 +8.52 +26.37 Exit Short Rule

100 Long 3 11/26/01 11/29/01 +1.39 +5.84 Exit Long Rule

101 Short 3 02/11/02 02/14/02 +0.01 +0.05 Exit Short Rule

102 Short 7 08/14/02 08/23/02 +3.04 +9.39 Exit Short Rule

103 Long 2 09/27/02 10/01/02 -2.85 -7.71 Exit Long Rule

104 Short 33 10/09/02 11/25/02 +18.06 +42.87 Exit Short Rule

105 Long 8 11/27/02 12/10/02 +1.51 +5.54 Exit Long Rule

106 Long 8 01/15/03 01/28/03 +6.42 +25.17 Exit Long Rule

107 Short 23 01/28/03 03/03/03 +1.50 +4.70 Exit Short Rule

108 Long 10 05/27/03 06/10/03 +0.65 +3.25 Exit Long Rule

109 Long 4 07/31/03 08/06/03 +2.01 +10.31 Exit Long Rule

110 Short 8 08/11/03 08/21/03 +1.91 +9.67 Exit Short Rule

111 Long 14 08/21/03 09/11/03 +1.41 +7.90 Exit Long Rule

112 Long 9 11/10/03 11/21/03 +1.36 +7.72 Exit Long Rule

113 Long 5 12/24/03 01/02/04 +1.56 +9.36 Exit Long Rule

114 Short 3 01/05/04 01/08/04 +1.88 +10.75 Exit Short Rule

115 Short 20 02/05/04 03/05/04 +3.23 +18.24 Exit Short Rule

116 Long 4 03/08/04 03/12/04 +2.51 +15.90 Exit Long Rule

117 Short 7 06/15/04 06/24/04 +0.24 +1.59 Exit Short Rule

118 Long 3 07/22/04 07/27/04 +0.80 +5.08 Exit Long Rule

119 Short 2 07/29/04 08/02/04 +0.31 +1.98 Exit Short Rule

120 Long 8 09/14/04 09/24/04 +0.72 +5.31 Exit Long Rule

121 Short 4 09/28/04 10/04/04 +0.42 +3.04 Exit Short Rule

122 Long 5 01/18/05 01/25/05 +1.59 +12.75 Exit Long Rule

123 Short 12 02/01/05 02/17/05 +0.26 +2.16 Exit Short Rule

124 Short 27 05/16/05 06/23/05 +3.55 +22.64 Exit Short Rule

125 Short 7 09/22/05 10/03/05 +0.87 +6.53 Exit Short Rule

126 Long 11 11/23/05 12/09/05 +0.73 +6.66 Exit Long Rule

127 Short 2 01/26/06 01/30/06 +0.03 +0.24 Exit Short Rule

128 Long 2 02/06/06 02/08/06 -0.21 -1.61 Exit Long Rule

129 Short 5 03/08/06 03/15/06 +0.97 +7.87 Exit Short Rule

130 Short 5 04/12/06 04/20/06 +1.12 +8.78 Exit Short Rule

131 Long 19 04/27/06 05/24/06 +5.52 +46.62 Exit Long Rule

132 Short 2 06/14/06 06/16/06 +4.21 +19.62 Exit Short Rule

133 Short 1 07/19/06 07/20/06 -0.66 -4.24 Exit Short Rule

134 Short 8 08/09/06 08/21/06 +2.98 +19.61 Exit Short Rule

135 Long 11 08/23/06 09/08/06 +0.76 +6.13 Exit Long Rule

136 Short 4 09/08/06 09/14/06 +1.61 +12.23 Exit Short Rule

137 Long 1 09/22/06 09/25/06 -0.47 -3.73 Exit Long Rule

138 Long 13 12/15/06 01/08/07 +1.95 +19.40 Exit Long Rule

139 Short 11 01/09/07 01/25/07 +0.69 +5.79 Exit Short Rule

140 Short 5 03/06/07 03/13/07 -2.17 -13.60 Exit Short Rule

141 Long 6 03/22/07 03/30/07 +1.71 +13.23 Exit Long Rule

142 Short 6 04/09/07 04/17/07 +1.00 +7.61 Exit Short Rule

143 Long 37 04/17/07 06/08/07 +2.70 +22.24 Exit Long Rule

144 Short 3 07/11/07 07/16/07 +1.05 +6.31 Exit Short Rule

145 Long 3 07/25/07 07/30/07 +2.77 +15.30 Exit Long Rule

146 Short 6 08/17/07 08/27/07 +7.27 +24.24 Exit Short Rule

147 Short 13 02/07/08 02/27/08 +4.97 +17.97 Exit Short Rule

148 Long 14 02/27/08 03/18/08 +3.10 +13.66 Exit Long Rule

149 Short 5 05/09/08 05/16/08 +2.94 +15.15 Exit Short Rule

150 Long 17 05/19/08 06/12/08 +6.32 +37.15 Exit Long Rule

151 Short 3 06/12/08 06/17/08 +2.20 +9.43 Exit Short Rule

152 Long 13 06/26/08 07/16/08 +1.17 +4.89 Exit Long Rule

153 Short 2 09/18/08 09/22/08 -0.75 -2.27 Exit Short Rule

154 Long 2 11/05/08 11/07/08 +1.54 +2.82 Exit Long Rule

155 Short 20 04/22/09 05/20/09 +9.07 +23.81 Exit Short Rule

156 Long 3 05/20/09 05/26/09 +1.59 +5.48 Exit Long Rule

157 Short 2 06/26/09 06/30/09 -0.42 -1.62 Exit Short Rule

158 Long 5 07/01/09 07/09/09 +3.56 +13.58 Exit Long Rule

159 Short 8 07/15/09 07/27/09 +1.61 +6.22 Exit Short Rule

160 Long 9 08/05/09 08/18/09 +1.28 +5.14 Exit Long Rule

161 Short 13 09/03/09 09/23/09 +3.61 +13.32 Exit Short Rule

162 Long 2 11/25/09 11/30/09 +4.03 +19.68 Exit Long Rule

163 Short 6 01/26/10 02/03/10 +2.95 +12.02 Exit Short Rule

164 Long 4 04/22/10 04/28/10 +4.61 +27.99 Exit Long Rule

165 Long 6 05/13/10 05/21/10 +13.42 +50.30 Exit Long Rule

166 Short 1 05/27/10 05/28/10 -2.39 -8.05 Exit Short Rule

167 Long 1 06/07/10 06/08/10 -2.87 -7.85 Exit Long Rule

168 Short 5 06/14/10 06/21/10 +3.70 +12.95 Exit Short Rule

169 Long 7 06/22/10 07/01/10 +5.81 +21.48 Exit Long Rule

170 Short 24 07/06/10 08/09/10 +7.51 +25.33 Exit Short Rule

171 Long 8 09/14/10 09/24/10 +0.15 +0.70 Exit Long Rule

172 Short 4 11/02/10 11/08/10 +3.28 +15.21 Exit Short Rule

173 Long 6 11/09/10 11/17/10 +2.68 +14.05 Exit Long Rule

174 Short 6 12/15/10 12/23/10 +1.47 +8.19 Exit Short Rule

175 Long 4 01/18/11 01/24/11 +1.78 +11.22 Exit Long Rule

176 Short 9 02/01/11 02/14/11 +1.68 +9.53 Exit Short Rule

177 Long 4 05/11/11 05/17/11 +0.60 +3.54 Exit Long Rule

178 Short 4 05/25/11 06/01/11 -1.23 -7.21 Exit Short Rule

179 Long 10 07/05/11 07/19/11 +3.15 +19.61 Exit Long Rule

180 Short 8 08/22/11 09/01/11 +10.62 +25.02 Exit Short Rule

181 Long 5 09/06/11 09/13/11 -0.09 -0.24 Exit Long Rule

182 Short 1 09/16/11 09/19/11 -1.75 -5.65 Exit Short Rule

183 Short 5 11/02/11 11/09/11 -3.42 -10.45 Exit Short Rule

184 Long 5 12/02/11 12/09/11 -1.14 -4.14 Exit Long Rule

185 Short 21 12/30/11 02/06/12 +5.64 +24.10 Exit Short Rule

186 Long 2 02/14/12 02/16/12 -0.32 -1.64 Exit Long Rule

187 Short 3 03/22/12 03/27/12 -0.02 -0.13 Exit Short Rule

188 Long 16 04/27/12 05/21/12 +5.69 +34.87 Exit Long Rule

189 Short 5 06/04/12 06/11/12 +2.56 +9.80 Exit Short Rule

190 Short 1 04/12/13 04/15/13 -5.21 -43.20 Exit Short Rule

191 Long 6 06/10/13 06/21/13 +3.46 +22.41 Exit Long Rule

192 Short 24 06/27/13 08/06/13 +4.14 +24.56 Exit Short Rule

193 Long 5 08/26/13 09/03/13 +1.62 +10.81 Exit Long Rule

194 Short 9 09/10/13 09/23/13 +0.22 +1.51 Exit Short Rule

195 Long 16 11/25/13 12/18/13 +1.01 +7.90 Exit Long Rule

196 Long 2 02/18/14 02/20/14 +0.92 +6.63 Exit Long Rule

197 Short 5 03/27/14 04/03/14 +1.25 +8.55 Exit Short Rule

198 Long 3 04/03/14 04/08/14 +1.52 +11.37 Exit Long Rule

199 Short 36 04/14/14 06/09/14 +4.96 +30.79 Exit Short Rule

200 Long 5 06/10/14 06/17/14 +1.07 +9.74 Exit Long Rule

201 Long 7 07/24/14 08/04/14 +3.28 +27.70 Exit Long Rule

202 Short 9 08/12/14 08/25/14 +2.43 +17.20 Exit Short Rule

203 Long 13 08/25/14 09/16/14 +1.03 +8.80 Exit Long Rule

204 Short 1 10/03/14 10/06/14 -0.91 -6.25 Exit Short Rule

205 Long 1 10/23/14 10/23/14 0.00 0.00 Open

What does this VIX buy signal represent? Food for thought, at least.

What we see happening in Canada and New York (axe-weilding man) is going to be with us for a long time, I'm afraid. And the more we marginalize a generation through lack of employment opportunities, the more of this we will see.

Best trading,

Michael J. Clark, CGTS

Eugene, OR