CGTS Thursday 13 November 2009: Buy CDE; Short HLCS

Thursday 13 November 2009





“By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.” -- John Maynard Keynes









Daily Database: 81% long



DAILY TRADE



We like CDE, Coeur D'Alene Silver Mining, long today; and HLCS, Helicos Biosystems, short.



We'll look at indexes tomorrow. The rally is in place for a day or two more. Then we'll see how much buying power there continues to be.

The CGTS Daily Portfolio is up 17.61%, first trade 6/29/09.





DAILY PORTFOLIO Active Active First % Gain 11/7/09 Profit Trades Cost Trade 20.18% M2F alt Trading System $175,557 87 870000 7/27/09 18.21% M2F ALT LT 2 Tr Syst $105,605 58 580000 7/8/09 2.65% M2F ALT LT 2 BEST Tr Syst $1,592 6 60000 7/8/09 10.14% M4 Sum Plus Vietnam 09 Trad Syst $20,280 20 200000 8/20/09 4.23% M4 Sum Rev Trading System $9,297 22 220000 8/20/09 35.19% M5 10 Trading System $102,062 29 290000 6/29/09 17.36% M5 Diff Study Tr Syst $140,584 81 810000 6/29/09 13.71% M5 Average Sum Plus Tr Syst $8,224 6 60000 9/5/09 9.69% M5/M5Avg Sum Plus New $23,249 24 240000 9/5/09 17.61% Total $586,451 333 $3,330,000 *Based on $10,000 per trade

