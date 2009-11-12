Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

CGTS Thursday 13 November 2009: Buy CDE; Short HLCS

|Includes: AXP, BKNG, CDE, Helicos BioSciences Corp. (HLCSQ), IBM

CLARK'S GATE TIMING SYSTEM ©
Thursday 13 November 2009

 

 

“By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”

    -- John Maynard Keynes




Daily Database: 81% long

DAILY TRADE

We like CDE, Coeur D'Alene Silver Mining, long today; and HLCS, Helicos Biosystems, short.

We'll look at indexes tomorrow.  The rally is in place for a day or two more.  Then we'll see how much buying power there continues to be.

 

We've taken profits today:







The CGTS Daily Portfolio is up 17.61%, first trade 6/29/09.

  DAILY PORTFOLIO   Active Active First
% Gain 11/7/09   Profit Trades Cost Trade
20.18% M2F alt Trading System   $175,557 87 870000 7/27/09
18.21% M2F ALT LT 2 Tr Syst   $105,605 58 580000 7/8/09
2.65% M2F ALT LT 2 BEST Tr Syst   $1,592 6 60000 7/8/09
10.14% M4 Sum Plus Vietnam 09 Trad Syst   $20,280 20 200000 8/20/09
4.23% M4 Sum Rev Trading System   $9,297 22 220000 8/20/09
35.19% M5 10 Trading System   $102,062 29 290000 6/29/09
17.36% M5 Diff Study Tr Syst   $140,584 81 810000 6/29/09
13.71% M5 Average Sum Plus Tr Syst   $8,224 6 60000 9/5/09
9.69% M5/M5Avg Sum Plus New   $23,249 24 240000 9/5/09
             
17.61% Total   $586,451 333 $3,330,000  
  *Based on $10,000 per trade      



