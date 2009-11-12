CGTS Thursday 13 November 2009: Buy CDE; Short HLCS

CLARK'S GATE TIMING SYSTEM ©
Thursday 13 November 2009
“By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”
-- John Maynard Keynes
Daily Database: 81% long
DAILY TRADE
We like CDE, Coeur D'Alene Silver Mining, long today; and HLCS, Helicos Biosystems, short.
We'll look at indexes tomorrow. The rally is in place for a day or two more. Then we'll see how much buying power there continues to be.
We've taken profits today:
The CGTS Daily Portfolio is up 17.61%, first trade 6/29/09.
|DAILY PORTFOLIO
|Active
|Active
|First
|% Gain
|11/7/09
|Profit
|Trades
|Cost
|Trade
|20.18%
|M2F alt Trading System
|$175,557
|87
|870000
|7/27/09
|18.21%
|M2F ALT LT 2 Tr Syst
|$105,605
|58
|580000
|7/8/09
|2.65%
|M2F ALT LT 2 BEST Tr Syst
|$1,592
|6
|60000
|7/8/09
|10.14%
|M4 Sum Plus Vietnam 09 Trad Syst
|$20,280
|20
|200000
|8/20/09
|4.23%
|M4 Sum Rev Trading System
|$9,297
|22
|220000
|8/20/09
|35.19%
|M5 10 Trading System
|$102,062
|29
|290000
|6/29/09
|17.36%
|M5 Diff Study Tr Syst
|$140,584
|81
|810000
|6/29/09
|13.71%
|M5 Average Sum Plus Tr Syst
|$8,224
|6
|60000
|9/5/09
|9.69%
|M5/M5Avg Sum Plus New
|$23,249
|24
|240000
|9/5/09
|17.61%
|Total
|$586,451
|333
|$3,330,000
|*Based on $10,000 per trade
Disclosure: the author owns none of the issues mentioned in this letter.More information on this system can be found at
home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm
A draft of the book Turn Out the Lights can be found at the website below. This book is a description of the metaphysical causes of the economic cycles of expansion (Day) and contraction (Night).
www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm
Michael J. Clark's Gate Timing System
Hanoi, Vietnam
84 4 221 92210