NOT ONLY IS IT NOT TIME TO SELL OR SHORTSELL FACEBOOK, IT'S TIME TO BUY MORE FB. IT'S TIME TO SHORT GOLDMAN SACHS.
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
IT IS NOT TIME TO SELL FACEBOOK; IT IS TIME TO BUY (AND TRADE) FACEBOOK SHARES
Apr. 16, 2016 1:51 AM ET
About: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)
Summary
Valuations? Valuations only move the market in terms of its role in both fear and greed.
Want to trade FB. Ok. Now is an excellent time to get in.
Yes, timing matters. And value traders are horrible at recognizing tops and bottoms.
Ok, you are concerned the market is overvalued. That is a legitimate concern -- but how does one apply this concern? Get out of stocks. Yes, that's one way. Trading stocks according to valuation is another; this is largely hit and miss. Value investors have trouble recognizing a trading bottom, and even more trouble knowing when to sell. For some stocks a PE of 15 is VERY overvalued, and for others 45 is nothing much.
This is why you need a trading system. A trading system tells one about trading parameters. Company reports tell a reader how a company is doing; but they do not begin to tell a reader how a stock is doing. How a company is doing and how a stock is doing are two different stories told in two different languages.
I have read arguments that FB is a sell or even a short-sell because it is 'overvalued'. One of our best trading systems, EMV, up 22% in 2016, just issued a trading buy signal on Facebook.
We also look at the same trading system in the Weekly charts. I'm including this do give a perspective of how long FB has been in our BUYING ZONE as a long-term buy. Since June 2013. It is still in our BUYING ZONE. At the moment, it is hard to think that many stocks are less a shortsale than FB. I have nothing against shortselling or against shortsellers. I am an eager shortseller myself, given the right parameters. Like Goldman Sachs, for instance. Here is a candidate for shortselling right now. Facebook will be a legitimate shortsell some day in the future.
Here is a shortsell.
MJC, CGTS
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.